Harley-Davidson Baggers haven't conquered MotoGP yet

Road Racing
by Alessio Piana
Thursday, 08 January 2026 at 11:50
From the silent MotoE we will move to the loud Baggers. Starting from the 2026 season, MotoGP will welcome the Harley-Davidson Road Glide of the Bagger World Cup at six selected events on the calendar. A new feature announced with great fanfare at last summer’s Austrian Grand Prix and later at EICMA, but which so far doesn’t seem to have garnered thunderous participation.

What is certain is that the “saddlebags” will guarantee a spectacle. Anyone who has had the chance to watch at least one King of the Baggers race across the ocean, with Harley-Davidson versus Indian, or, in our neck of the woods, the Bagger European League, has been able to enjoy a one-of-a-kind show. Baggers are fast; you don’t see riders simply riding them, but rather taming their bikes. They will add an extra splash of spectacle and color at the six scheduled stops (Austin, Mugello, Assen, Silverstone, Aragón, Spielberg) during 2026.

However, the Bagger World Cup under the aegis of the FIM and Dorna Sports/Liberty Media, while awaiting the release of the entry list, is struggling to take off. Currently, three teams have confirmed their participation: Cecchini Racing by Fabrizio Cecchini, Joe Rascal Racing by James Tonna (with Archie McDonald as the first confirmed rider), and Saddlemen Racing by David Echert (Cory West and Jake Lewis as riders). Other teams will join shortly, but there will be some significant withdrawals.

With the cancellation of MotoE, organizers expected a transfer of teams and riders from the electric series to the side-bag bikes. That did not happen, despite significant benefits offered to teams: bikes, entries, and most expenses entirely free for the first season. An initiative that did not attract much support, with some top-tier outfits also engaged in MotoGP choosing not to embark on this new one-make series within the MotoGP circus.

