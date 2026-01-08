MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Alex Marquez reveals Marc's secret: "He's like a chameleon

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Thursday, 08 January 2026 at 09:34
Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez is a key figure in Marc’s life. Always inseparable, in training and in private life, from 2025 they’ll also be close together at the top of the MotoGP standings. A truly memorable season for the two riders from Cervera who, although living in Madrid, have never forgotten their hometown.

The Marquez brothers at the top

Alex and Marc Marquez returned to Catalonia in recent days for a few days of relaxation. Here the older brother celebrates his world titles, and this year Alex also celebrated second place. "We’ve been coming here to the village for many years to celebrate the titles, but I think this year is unique," the MotoGP runner-up said on the program ‘El Objetivo’.
Appetite grows with eating, and now Alex wants to try to win his third world title, after those in Moto3 and Moto2. "Beating Marc Marquez is no small thing... he’s like a chameleon. He keeps changing. I mean, on track you see him struggling, but he has that drive to overcome challenges that pushes you to the limit. And that’s very difficult... it’s very hard to compete against him."

The relationship between Alex and Marc

Everyone takes for granted that Alex can learn from Marc, since they always train together. In reality, there’s an osmotic relationship between the brothers, in which they learn from each other. "I think Marc has learned calm from me... he’s always told me I think more rationally. He’s more passionate, and that’s why we complement each other so well. These two slightly different mindsets are what make us so complementary."
On track the family relationship is set aside, or almost. In the MotoGP championship they are rivals in the truest sense. "At the beginning of the year... we were in Thailand, and when we got home he told me he was sorry for taking me out or bothering me. And I told him it was racing, so we decided to set that fear aside and be rivals," said Alex Marquez.

Alex wants to beat his brother

Like every rider he wants to be MotoGP champion, but caution is needed. "Life has taught me that having very high expectations leads to frustration when you don’t achieve them. I’m one of those who believes in doing things step by step, but I don’t start a year thinking I have to win at all costs," concluded the Gresini team rider. "Becoming champion is my dream."

Read also

Alex Marquez toward MotoGP 2026: now for the Ducati Factory contractAlex Marquez toward MotoGP 2026: now for the Ducati Factory contract
Ducati, podiums and grit: why 2025 will cement Alex Marquez beyond Marc's shadowDucati, podiums and grit: why 2025 will cement Alex Marquez beyond Marc's shadow
Alex Marquez

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Marc Marquez
MotoGP

Marc Marquez: "In a normal life, I wouldn't spend this kind of money

07 January 2026
Alex e Marc Marquez
MotoGP

Marquez's mom tells her story: "We skipped dinner to buy boots

07 January 2026

More news

W0015925-Ewc_24_H_Mans_2025_TEAM-18-SAPEURS-POMPIERS-CMS-MOTOSTORE_result

Firefighters' Team 18 renews its challenge for Endurance 2026

Road Racing
Moto Zanella Patagonian Blackstreet 150 Custom

From Workshop to Legend: Zanella, the Italian Heart That Set Argentina in Motion

Stories
PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team Midori Moriwaki Superbike SBK

SBK: MIE Honda team not on the 2026 entry list, but Midori Moriwaki promises a return

Superbike
Danilo Petrucci Miguel Oliveira BMW Superbike SBK

BMW doesn't wait: Petrucci and Oliveira on track at Portimao

Superbike

Popular articles

Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez: "In a normal life, I wouldn't spend this kind of money

MotoGP
Claudio Domenicali

Claudio Domenicali: "People complain about Ducati

MotoGP
La MotoGP potrebbe tornare in Cina

MotoGP set for a major return to China: Shanghai targeted for 2027

MotoGP
dovizioso-yamaha-eicma

Andrea Dovizioso: "Here's why they were giving us dirty looks!

MotoGP
Alex e Marc Marquez

Marquez's mom tells her story: "We skipped dinner to buy boots

MotoGP

Loading