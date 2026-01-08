Alex Marquez reveals Marc's secret: "He's like a chameleon

Alex Marquez is a key figure in Marc’s life. Always inseparable, in training and in private life, from 2025 they’ll also be close together at the top of the MotoGP standings. A truly memorable season for the two riders from Cervera who, although living in Madrid, have never forgotten their hometown.

The Marquez brothers at the top

Alex and Marc Marquez returned to Catalonia in recent days for a few days of relaxation. Here the older brother celebrates his world titles, and this year Alex also celebrated second place. "We’ve been coming here to the village for many years to celebrate the titles, but I think this year is unique," the MotoGP runner-up said on the program ‘El Objetivo’.

Beating Marc Marquez is no small thing... he’s like a chameleon. He keeps changing. I mean, on track you see him struggling, but he has that drive to overcome challenges that pushes you to the limit. And that’s very difficult... it’s very hard to compete against him." Appetite grows with eating, and now Alex wants to try to win his third world title, after those in Moto3 and Moto2. "."

The relationship between Alex and Marc

Everyone takes for granted that Alex can learn from Marc, since they always train together. In reality, there’s an osmotic relationship between the brothers, in which they learn from each other. "I think Marc has learned calm from me... he’s always told me I think more rationally. He’s more passionate, and that’s why we complement each other so well. These two slightly different mindsets are what make us so complementary."

At the beginning of the year... we were in Thailand, and when we got home he told me he was sorry for taking me out or bothering me. And I told him it was racing, so we decided to set that fear aside and be rivals," said On track the family relationship is set aside, or almost. In the MotoGP championship they are rivals in the truest sense. "," said Alex Marquez

Alex wants to beat his brother

Like every rider he wants to be MotoGP champion, but caution is needed. "Life has taught me that having very high expectations leads to frustration when you don’t achieve them. I’m one of those who believes in doing things step by step, but I don’t start a year thinking I have to win at all costs," concluded the Gresini team rider. "Becoming champion is my dream."