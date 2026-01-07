MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Marc Marquez: "In a normal life, I wouldn't spend this kind of money

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Wednesday, 07 January 2026 at 11:14
Marc Marquez
While waiting to see Marc Marquez back on track on a Ducati Panigale in Valencia, the MotoGP champion sat down with Spanish TV. In an episode of "El Objetivo" airing on La Sexta, he discussed various topics. Meanwhile, the countdown begins for the first 2026 test, when he will try the Desmosedici for the first time ahead of the next championship.

Marc’s typical day

To stay at the top both physically and mentally, the Cervera superstar follows his daily routine. "Injured or not injured? My life is usually waking up around 8, but by 10 p.m. I’m already in bed. Especially when I’m racing, but also when I’m not competing. I’ve already set the schedule for my girlfriend," joked the MotoGP world champion.
"The day starts with some cardio after breakfast. In the afternoon I like to go to the gym around 4:00 p.m. I’m very methodical with my times; at home they know lunch is at 2:00 p.m. and dinner at 9:00 p.m., without having to say anything," continued the Ducati ace.

Physical pain

The Lenovo Ducati team rider has long had to live with injuries. A few months ago he suffered issues with his right shoulder after a crash in Mandalika. "My pain tolerance is high, very high. That has helped me on many occasions, while in others it has hindered me, making the injury seem more serious than it actually was."
Marc Marquez has to live with certain pains and make some sacrifices. "You know there are things you can’t do, like certain movements or sleeping on your right side because you wake up sore. There are things, like padel, that I know I can’t do often because they’ll make me hurt for a few days afterward. So it’s about living with it to give my best on the bike."

High-speed crashes

Crashes always leave their mark on riders and, at times, on their future. Marc Marquez has experienced this firsthand. "It’s the toughest crashes that define you. Many riders arrive in MotoGP, crash a couple of times, and it seems like they’ve forgotten how to ride a bike... it leaves a mark. It shows you the limit, that this isn’t the way to do it... but you always try to push beyond. We’re aware we’re risking our lives, even if we don’t want to talk about it. It’s a taboo subject, but when you’re calm at home and you think... You’re aware you’re going 300 km/h and risking your life, even if there are many run-off areas on the circuits."

Time, contracts, and money

He is now a nine-time world champion, with seven titles in the MotoGP class. Many offers will come, in addition to those already received... There are rumors of a possible return to Honda, but continuing with Ducati seems the most sensible choice. "I always think that no matter how much money you have, you can’t buy time. In a normal life, I wouldn’t spend that much money... so why would I want more? Everyone likes money, everyone has a price, and anyone who says otherwise is lying. But you can’t get back the time that has passed."

Continue reading

