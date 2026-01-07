MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Silence and Speed: Will Josh Herrin’s Electric Adventure Be Enough to Convince the Skeptics?

Road Racing
by Marianna Giannoni
Wednesday, 07 January 2026 at 11:33
Josh Herrin
MotoAmerica is gearing up for a 2026 that promises to reshuffle the deck, not only in terms of the names on track, but also on the technological front. Josh Herrin, a two-time Superbike champion and Ducati rider in Supersport, is preparing for a new electric adventure.
Herrin has already tested the team OrangeCat Racing’s Lightfighter V3-RH. The initial impact with electric is always a play of contrasts. "The only thing that’s different is the silence," Herrin explained after the tests. "Leaving the pits it felt like riding a scooter, you don’t hear anything. But once on track... I was shocked by how fast it is. The acceleration is impressive."
Beyond the punch, Herrin highlighted a often-overlooked aspect: mental calm. "You hear the chain noise, the squeal of the tires when you go in sideways. But without the engine roar there’s less chaos in your head. You can think more. It’s a strange yet familiar feeling: it rides like a real race bike. It does everything a motorcycle should do, but the sensory experience is totally new."
The OrangeCat Racing project, led by Andrew Sieja, is no mere experiment. Supporting the team is Peter Schouten, an Alpha Racing engineer and former data technician for Cameron Beaubier.
Schouten is working extensively on the electronics, developing from scratch engine-braking maps, torque management, and traction control to adapt them to top-level racing dynamics. "Peter is fresh off a Superbike title win and is now focusing on the Lightfighter," Herrin revealed. "On the second day of testing he made a software change that radically altered the bike’s behavior."
While the Lightfighter has already proven competitive over a flying lap, the real sticking point remains range. The next step will be the introduction of updated batteries to ensure the distance needed to complete a race in the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship.
Herrin is aware of the skepticism surrounding electric: "I posted a video and got hundreds of comments, but many were negative. I don’t understand all this hate. We’re not trying to sell electric bikes or wage a crusade against gasoline. I’ll always be a fan of combustion engines. This is just a fun project: we want to see how far we can push it and whether electric can beat gas."

Read also

Bobby Fong on the Superbike World Championship: "It was mentally devastatingBobby Fong on the Superbike World Championship: "It was mentally devastating
Darryn Binder: farewell to the MotoGP World Championship, new MotoAmerica chapter with Celtic/Warhorse HSBK DucatiDarryn Binder: farewell to the MotoGP World Championship, new MotoAmerica chapter with Celtic/Warhorse HSBK Ducati
Josh Herrin

byMarianna Giannoni

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

moto2-fantic-baltus
Road Racing

Fantic, what a Moto2 season! First team title and a historic 3rd for Baltus. And Arbolino joins in 2026

04 January 2026
casadei-rossi-vr46-academy
Road Racing

VR46 Academy, another new talent: 14-year-old Leonardo Casadei joins Valentino Rossi's ranks

04 January 2026

More news

Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez: "In a normal life, I wouldn't spend this kind of money

MotoGP
Benda P51

Future in the saddle: Benda P51 combines a 250 cc boxer and electric power, 178 kg and big-sportbike performance

Dreams
Iannone

Rea in Doubt, Iannone a Mystery: Jerez Tests Mark the First Real World Championship Showdown

Superbike
Alex e Marc Marquez

Marquez's mom tells her story: "We skipped dinner to buy boots

MotoGP

Popular articles

CFMoto Aspar MotoGP

CFMOTO, from the KTM-based attempt to the MotoGP dream: Aspar Martinez confirms the plans

MotoGP
Claudio Domenicali

Claudio Domenicali: "People complain about Ducati

MotoGP
Marc Marquez (2)

Marc Marquez: A Valentino Rossi record in his sights

MotoGP
La MotoGP potrebbe tornare in Cina

MotoGP set for a major return to China: Shanghai targeted for 2027

MotoGP
dovizioso-yamaha-eicma

Andrea Dovizioso: "Here's why they were giving us dirty looks!

MotoGP

Loading