MotoAmerica is gearing up for a 2026 that promises to reshuffle the deck, not only in terms of the names on track, but also on the technological front. Josh Herrin, a two-time Superbike champion and Ducati rider in Supersport, is preparing for a new electric adventure.

Herrin has already tested the team OrangeCat Racing’s Lightfighter V3-RH. The initial impact with electric is always a play of contrasts. "The only thing that’s different is the silence," Herrin explained after the tests. "Leaving the pits it felt like riding a scooter, you don’t hear anything. But once on track... I was shocked by how fast it is. The acceleration is impressive."

Beyond the punch, Herrin highlighted a often-overlooked aspect: mental calm. "You hear the chain noise, the squeal of the tires when you go in sideways. But without the engine roar there’s less chaos in your head. You can think more. It’s a strange yet familiar feeling: it rides like a real race bike. It does everything a motorcycle should do, but the sensory experience is totally new."

The OrangeCat Racing project, led by Andrew Sieja, is no mere experiment. Supporting the team is Peter Schouten, an Alpha Racing engineer and former data technician for Cameron Beaubier.

Schouten is working extensively on the electronics, developing from scratch engine-braking maps, torque management, and traction control to adapt them to top-level racing dynamics. "Peter is fresh off a Superbike title win and is now focusing on the Lightfighter," Herrin revealed. "On the second day of testing he made a software change that radically altered the bike’s behavior."

While the Lightfighter has already proven competitive over a flying lap, the real sticking point remains range. The next step will be the introduction of updated batteries to ensure the distance needed to complete a race in the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship.

Herrin is aware of the skepticism surrounding electric: "I posted a video and got hundreds of comments, but many were negative. I don’t understand all this hate. We’re not trying to sell electric bikes or wage a crusade against gasoline. I’ll always be a fan of combustion engines. This is just a fun project: we want to see how far we can push it and whether electric can beat gas."