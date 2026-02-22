Supersport Australia: Arenas hits the jackpot, Race 2 is a wild rollercoaster

Rain spiced up World Supersport Race 2 at Phillip Island. Albert Arenas gambled on slicks on a semi-wet track and hit the jackpot with his maiden victory in the junior series, where he’s debuting after a long and successful Grand Prix career.

From one world champ to another

Australia showcased the talent of two former Moto3 World Champions. Jaume Masia had been dominating in the dry: always on top in testing, then a Race 1 blown away from the start. But the rain threw him off: in the frantic moments of the crucial choice, the Spaniard opted for the safe route, fitting rains like most of the grid. Wrong, because the rain stopped even before the start and, thanks to Phillip Island’s particularly abrasive asphalt, those who dared to go with slicks hit the jackpot.

Perfect management

Albert Arenas is almost thirty, has won six Moto3 GPs, then moved up to Moto2 and made his mark. Last year he said goodbye to the paddock finishing eighth. In Supersport, with the factory R9, he has a great chance to return to the top. In the opening, treacherous laps, he stayed calm. Then, when the track became practically dry, he found his rhythm and cruised to a solo win. Behind him was Indonesia’s Aldi Mahendra, the author of a daredevil charge: he started last and by the end of lap one he was already… first! Arenas, however, once things settled, had more in hand. What a baptism!

Ferrari on the podium, Giombini seizes the moment

The right call also rewarded Matteo Ferrari, who had gone well in Saturday’s race and, in critical conditions, brought his experience to bear. Once the field stretched out, Arenas was out of reach, but third place with the WRP Ducati is a great card to play in this promising Supersport campaign. A day of glory also for Andrea Giombini: in conditions like these, when you have nothing to lose, it’s right to take a risk. Thus the Motozoo team’s MV Agusta found itself in fourth place: what a coup! Giombini inherited the position from the unlucky Dominique Aegerter, who had read it right but was stopped by a technical problem on the Kawasaki 636.

Jaume Masia misses the train

Only five riders nailed the strategy, and for the many who played it safe the only option left was to pit for slicks. Among them was Jaume Masia, who finished tenth. Beyond the strategy error, the Valencian on the Ducati really lost his composure, dropping precious points to an Arenas who will surely be one of the rivals in the title chase. Among those who had to stop in the pits, the fastest was Can Oncu, who salvaged the day with fifth place. Good job also by Alessandro Zaccone, seventh after a huge scare, sliding wildly in the middle of turn three, the scariest one.