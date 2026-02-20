The Superbike round in Australia could have another venue from 2028: as already happened for MotoGP, there will be another change.

In recent days, the official announcement that MotoGP will no longer race at Phillip Island from 2027 has stirred debate. The Australian Grand Prix will remain on the MotoGP calendar, but it will take place in Adelaide on a street circuit that must meet all safety standards. There is a lot of skepticism about the decision—Casey Stoner himself has been highly critical—but the path has now been set. And what about the Superbike World Championship?

Superbike World Championship, from Phillip Island to The Bend?

For years, Phillip Island has been the opening round of the WorldSBK calendar; this very weekend, teams and riders are in action there to score the first points of the 2026 season. The signed contract stipulates that the Australian round will also be held on the famous island in 2027, but a change is expected in 2028.

According to our colleagues at Speedweek, the Superbike World Championship will race at Phillip Island for only one more year. Barring surprises, from 2028 the action will move to the The Bend Motorsport Park, located about 100 km from Adelaide. It is a multi-purpose racing complex with several layouts, including the 4.95 km International Circuit suitable for WorldSBK. It holds FIM Grade A homologation, thus meeting the necessary standards. The Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) already races there.

Following MotoGP, WorldSBK is therefore also heading toward a farewell to Phillip Island. There is no official statement yet, but the possibility of such a change exists. For the production-derived series calendar, it would also be important to find another extra-European venue, given that in recent years only the Australian round has been held far from the Old Continent. The hope is that in 2027 there will be an additional stop outside Europe to make the championship more “worldwide,” a series that deserves greater recognition.