The Australian team has announced that it will also race in WorldSBK in 2026: today the official statement has finally arrived.

The Superbike Advocates Racing team will also be on the World Championship grid this year. It will not take part in the round at Phillip Island (Australia), but will be regularly in action starting from the next one in Portimao (Portugal) on the weekend of March 27-29. It will race for the remainder of the championship—no single wild cards as initially rumored. Tommy Bridewell, a BSB veteran whom we've already seen race in WorldSBK on several occasions, will ride the Ducati Panigale V4 R.

It’s worth recalling there had also been contact with Andrea Iannone , but the parties failed to reach any kind of agreement. As for the internal structure, Alan Jackson takes on the role of team manager and Mick Shanley serves as technical director.

Team Advocates in the World Superbike Championship with Tommy Bridewell

Bridewell, initially announced to contest another season in BSB, is thrilled about the adventure ahead: "It’s an opportunity I’ve never been given before. We were testing for BSB in Portimao and, when the bikes arrived with full WorldSBK specifications, I made a joking comment to the team saying, ‘wouldn’t it be nice to leave them like this and not have to remove all the electronics?’ I think that sparked some ideas within the team and, before I knew it, the application was submitted and we were approved to compete in WorldSBK. A last-minute change, but I couldn’t be more excited. I want to sincerely thank the team for the opportunity. I believe everything is heading in the right direction and we have an exciting year ahead. Of course, I have a lot to learn: I’ve been racing for many years and I’m approaching the season more prepared than ever, but I feel a bit like a rookie! I can’t wait, though. I simply couldn’t turn down this opportunity and I really hope BSB fans can watch some races and support me and the other British riders. Let’s see how it goes."

Lee Khouri, founder of Supercar Advocates and an avid Ducati motorcycle collector, is the owner of what will be the first Australian team in history to compete in the World Superbike Championship. It had already entered BSB and thought it would make the big leap only in 2027, but managed to move up the timeline.

Khouri can only be pleased with the direction the project has taken: "Officially joining the WorldSBK grid in 2026 is a moment of great pride, not only for our team, but for Australia. Superbike Advocates Racing will be the first Australian-owned team in the history of the Superbike World Championship, and that means a lot to me personally. This project was born out of pure passion: a passion for Ducati, for racing, and for building something that could compete at the highest level. What began with Australian Superbike has evolved into a World Championship campaign much earlier than initially planned. WorldSBK is one of the most competitive championships in global motorsport. We’re not entering to make up the numbers: we’re here to build, to learn fast, and to fight. Thanks to Tommy’s experience, the Ducati Panigale V4R, and the strength of our technical structure, we believe we can establish ourselves as a serious and professional outfit from day one. Representing Australia and the United Kingdom on the world stage in this way is something I am extremely proud of. This is just the beginning.