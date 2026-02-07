MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Go Eleven turns the page without Iannone: iconic yellow, Ducati V4-RS, and full confidence in Baldassarri

Superbike
by Marianna Giannoni
Saturday, 07 February 2026 at 12:00
go eleven
The Go Eleven team turns the page and, in some ways, rediscovers itself. With the chapter linked to Andrea Iannone definitively closed, what future awaits the squad? The goal is to open a new phase—different, but more authentic.
For 2026, Go Eleven has chosen a livery that won’t go unnoticed. Yellow, the team’s signature color in recent years, returns to center stage. Today, this shade takes on an even deeper meaning: it’s the light of a rebirth, the emblem of a project that looks ahead with determination and pride. A new number stands out on the fairing, 34, the one that will accompany Lorenzo Baldassarri. For the rider from the Marche region, it’s a crucial season; for the team, a deliberate bet, built on faith in the talent and speed of a rider who still has much to prove.
“We’re on the threshold of a new season and approaching 20 years in the Superbike World Championship,” said Team Owner Gianni Ramello. “Our new twin-spar Ducati Panigale V4-RS is incredible. The yellow livery, which I’m particularly fond of, will stand out uniquely on the grid. From a technical standpoint, thanks also to the support of our partners, we’re convinced we have a competitive bike, capable of fighting for important results. We know it will take some time, but we’ll do everything necessary to put him in the best position to express himself.”
Placings and podiums are not the priority right now. The Italian team is fully aware it cannot aim for the top as it could with Andrea Iannone, but after two extremely demanding years on a technical, economic, and psychological level, the team now needs to catch its breath. A bit like someone who, after a whirlwind love affair with a cover-worthy top model, then settles down with the girl next door—humble, sweet, and calm.

Read also

Serafino Foti, the psychologist manager who whispers to the riders (and helps them win)Serafino Foti, the psychologist manager who whispers to the riders (and helps them win)
Superbike in the dark, tests canceled and risk of chaos: what could happen in AustraliaSuperbike in the dark, tests canceled and risk of chaos: what could happen in Australia
WorldSBK

byMarianna Giannoni

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Yari Montella pronto per il Mondiale Superbike 2026
Superbike

Superbike, Montella fired up: "New bike to get to grips with; in Australia I want to adapt right away"

05 February 2026
Honda CBR Superbike WorldSBK 2026
Superbike

SBK 2026, HRC tries again with rookies: Dixon and Chantra’s Hondas unveiled

05 February 2026

More news

Alex Marquez

Alex Marquez's Ultimatum: "I'll Decide Before Thailand

MotoGP
Dani Pedrosa

Dani Pedrosa drops a market bombshell: "A good move by Ducati

MotoGP
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi as a tram driver for Milan–Cortina? One became a Le Mans record holder

MotoGP
motojunior-novita-2026

MotoJunior 2026 updates: ban on Thursday testing, annual limits, and new safety rules

Road Racing

Popular articles

Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia breaks the silence: farewell to Ducati, is Aprilia in pole position?

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez after the Sepang test: "There were riders faster than me

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta KTM MotoGP Test

KTM is improving, but Pedro Acosta admits: "Alex Marquez is scary fast"

MotoGP
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi as a tram driver for Milan–Cortina? One became a Le Mans record holder

MotoGP
Joan Mir Honda HRC MotoGP Test Sepang

Joan Mir shines in the test, Honda clarifies: "No agreement with Quartararo"

MotoGP

Loading