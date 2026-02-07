The Go Eleven team turns the page and, in some ways, rediscovers itself. With the chapter linked to Andrea Iannone definitively closed, what future awaits the squad? The goal is to open a new phase—different, but more authentic.

For 2026, Go Eleven has chosen a livery that won’t go unnoticed. Yellow, the team’s signature color in recent years, returns to center stage. Today, this shade takes on an even deeper meaning: it’s the light of a rebirth, the emblem of a project that looks ahead with determination and pride. A new number stands out on the fairing, 34, the one that will accompany Lorenzo Baldassarri. For the rider from the Marche region, it’s a crucial season; for the team, a deliberate bet, built on faith in the talent and speed of a rider who still has much to prove.

“We’re on the threshold of a new season and approaching 20 years in the Superbike World Championship,” said Team Owner Gianni Ramello. “Our new twin-spar Ducati Panigale V4-RS is incredible. The yellow livery, which I’m particularly fond of, will stand out uniquely on the grid. From a technical standpoint, thanks also to the support of our partners, we’re convinced we have a competitive bike, capable of fighting for important results. We know it will take some time, but we’ll do everything necessary to put him in the best position to express himself.”