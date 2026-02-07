MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Dani Pedrosa drops a market bombshell: "A good move by Ducati

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Saturday, 07 February 2026 at 11:15
Dani Pedrosa
The MotoGP tests in Malaysia were used to fine-tune the bikes that will compete in the next World Championship. But it was also a good opportunity to move forward with market negotiations. Everyone seems to be waiting for the first moves to come from Ducati. Marc Marquez is close to signing, and Pedro Acosta will almost certainly be his teammate. Following those two announcements, Pecco Bagnaia will have his say...

A frenetic rider market

Fabio Quartararo, Jorge Martin, Pedro Acosta… the names are popping up at an unprecedented pace. No one wants to wait, especially the so-called big names of the MotoGP class. Ideally, everyone would like to put pen to paper even before the championship kicks off in Buriram. And in this accelerated climate, Dani Pedrosa’s voice has resonated louder than usual, precisely because he is not someone who speaks lightly. He knows the paddock and its riders very well, sharing his experience with the Spanish broadcaster Dazn.
From his privileged position as a KTM test rider and TV analyst, Pedrosa confirmed what might have seemed like a simple rumor. "It’s the fastest-moving market in recent times. Almost the entire grid will be set before the first day of the championship." The rider market will be yet another battleground for riders and manufacturers. And, once again, Ducati is on pole to secure the best pieces.

Ducati and Acosta ever closer

The name drawing the most attention is Pedro Acosta. Without stating it directly, Dani dropped a market bombshell. "Not everyone is confirmed, but Ducati has made a good move." Coming from someone extremely cautious and not inclined to fuel speculation, it sounds almost like definitive approval. Borgo Panigale wants to pair the modern-era superstar, Marc Marquez, with the most promising talent.
Both Pecco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez remain outside the red orbit. The rider from Piedmont has two options on the table: Aprilia and Yamaha. The MotoGP runner-up, meanwhile, could find a seat in the factory KTM team, where he would partner with Maverick Vinales in 2027. "If I have to take a risk, it will be next year," admitted the Cervera rider. "I want to make a decision before Thailand."

