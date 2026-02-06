Aprilia calls Pecco Bagnaia, Rivola: "He has come back strong"

Aprilia and Marco Bezzecchi get off to a flying start right away in the MotoGP test in Malaysia. The rider from Romagna finishes second, just 124 thousandths off Alex Marquez’s best lap. Jorge Martin is absent, still dealing with the aftermath of December’s double surgery. The Madrilenian’s future seems increasingly distant from Noale, with Pecco Bagnaia possibly on the way.

Bagnaia heading to Aprilia?

Maybe it was simply a sporting gesture, but Massimo Rivola’s praise for Francesco Bagnaia’s performance in the Sepang MotoGP tests is fueling transfer rumors. While it’s rumored that Ducati is about to announce KTM star Pedro Acosta, who would partner with Marquez in the 850cc era, Aprilia is trying to land the big blow. Asked about his future, Pecco let something slip: "There are big opportunities on the table in front of me and I will decide very soon."

Pecco and 'Bez' a well-matched pair

At Aprilia he would team up with his Academy friend, Marco Bezzecchi, with whom the chemistry would be outstanding. The rider from Romagna already knows the RS-GP and the Noale environment, which would help him settle into the Veneto garage. After all, Bezzecchi was the first rider to announce a contract extension for the next two years, kicking off the MotoGP rider market. In recent hours, rumors within the paddock have intensified about a possible move of Bagnaia to Aprilia

Rivola fuels the rumors

Adding fuel to this theory were the words of CEO Massimo Rivola to the official MotoGP website. "I think Ducati is still the benchmark. We’ve just seen a really strong Sprint simulation from Pecco, I’m happy he’s come back this strong here." A statement that could be interpreted as a welcome to the two-time MotoGP champion. To learn more we’ll have to wait for the next few days, as the parties involved would like to settle the market question before the race in Thailand at the beginning of March.

Ducati in the crosshairs

Last season Aprilia established itself as Ducati’s main rival, winning five of the last ten races (Sprint and GP), albeit in the absence of Marc Marquez due to injury. Sepang was the exception, being the only late-season race without an Aprilia podium. But Bezzecchi immediately set the record straight in winter testing: the RS-GP will be one of the protagonists of the 2026 championship. "I think you’re going to have a lot of fun watching the races this year," previewed Massimo Rivola.