Marc Marquez-Valentino Rossi, moves toward reconciliation: "My first idol"

Marc Marquez is chasing his first win of the season after a tough start in the opening four races. The reigning MotoGP champion has taken two Sprint victories and sits 5th in the riders’ standings, 44 points behind leader Marco Bezzecchi. The feeling with the Ducati GP26 has been slow to take off, but after the Jerez test, significant updates could arrive to improve performance.

Marquez seeks a change of course

Despite a rather lackluster start to the championship, marred by mistakes and crashes, Marc Marquez remains the true favorite for the MotoGP title. Aprilia has certainly closed the technical gap, and what could make the difference now is rider talent—unless the RS-GP proves clear supremacy. The real question mark concerns his health, with the right arm continuing to take knocks and raise doubts. But on the eve of the French GP at Le Mans , the Cervera phenomenon assures he’s at 100%. He just needs to rediscover consistency and front-end feel with the Desmosedici before he starts hammering out wins as he has since entering the Top Class.

The first idol and more

In a fun interview published by TNT Sports Bikes, Marc Marquez retraced some of the most interesting moments of his life, revealing anecdotes and personal memories. When asked who his first MotoGP idol was, Marquez didn’t hesitate for a second: "Valentino Rossi was the first." He grew up watching Rossi dominate the premier class, and despite their fierce rivalry, he doesn’t hide that the champion from Tavullia was a benchmark for him when he was a kid.

The #93 Lenovo Ducati rider also recalled his first vehicles. "My first car was a Renault Clio," he said with a laugh, before talking about his first motorcycle: "My mom’s Honda scooter." His first major career success? "The 125cc world title in 2010." That championship marked the beginning of a legendary career, leading him to become one of the most successful riders of all time.

Finally, Marc Marquez revealed the first thing he does to relax and refuel after returning from a MotoGP weekend. His answer was quick: "Sunday pizza."