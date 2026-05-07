North West 200 opening practice: Michael Dunlop switches from Ducati to Honda

The first sessions held on Tuesday, May 6, marked the start of the 2026 edition of the North West 200 and, in effect, the international road races on the calendar. The 14 kilometers of the “Triangle” posed plenty of challenges during the sessions, with unfavorable weather and a track that stayed wet for a long time, putting Richard Cooper (Superbike and Supersport), Josh Brookes (Superstock), and the evergreen Jeremy McWilliams (Supertwins/Sportbike) at the top of the timing screens in the opening qualifiers—although the headlines were made by someone else.

MICHAEL DUNLOP FROM DUCATI TO HONDA

In the very early morning, Michael Dunlop made the news for his decision to leave the brand-new, gleaming Ducati Panigale V4 R “on the bench,” choosing instead to race among the big bikes with the trusty Honda CBR 1000RR-R. A choice driven by the limited time available for testing in recent weeks, potentially postponing his debut with the V4 R to the Isle of Man TT in a few weeks’ time.

RICHARD COOPER ON FORM

As for lap times, everything is effectively postponed to the second qualifying sessions, where the weather is expected to offer a reprieve. That didn’t bother Richard Cooper, immediately competitive in Superbike (with the BMW SMS/Nichols Oil Racing) and Supersport (with the Yamaha BPE by Russell Racing), while Josh Brookes topped Superstock qualifying with the DAO Racing Honda. In Supertwins/Sportbike, 62-year-old Jeremy McWilliams, a North West regular for years, promptly did the business with the Flitwick Motorcycles-prepared Yamaha R7, setting the best time. As for our standard-bearers, Maurizio Bottalico took part in the Superbike and Superstock sessions with the Crowe Performance BMW (a not particularly indicative best of 5'29"303), with Mauro Poncini shining in Supersport (23rd with the Delmo Racing Yamaha) and in Supertwins, where he astonishingly clocked the 6th fastest time with the Scott Racing Aprilia. Also present in the latter class was Andrea Majola , 24th with the Paton S1-R fielded by his own Majo Road Racing by EA.

THE NORTH WEST 200 SCHEDULE

Thursday, May 7 will feature the second qualifying sessions and, from 5:30 p.m. local time, the first races for the Superbike, Supersport, and Superstock classes. On Saturday, May 9 from 10:00 a.m., the remaining six races will take place, including two for Supertwins.