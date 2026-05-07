Nadia Gresini: "Alex wanted to emulate his brother Marc

Nadia Padovani made MotoGP history by becoming the first woman to own a team. After the passing of her husband Fausto in 2021, she took the reins of the squad and, in just a few years, quickly reached the top of the standings. The arrival of Marc Marquez in 2024 and the results of his brother Alex in 2025 helped elevate Gresini Racing’s prestige.

Nadia’s maternal gaze

Every time the boys go out on track, there’s the fear that something might happen. With every crash, I hope they get up right away and that they’re okay." Mrs. Padovani opened up in an interview on Andrea Migno’s podcast, “Mig Babol,” just days before the Le Mans GP. In the paddock, it’s well known that the Gresini team is like a family, able to offer a very friendly and positive environment. In this MotoGP season, the rider lineup features Fermin Aldeguer and Alex Marquez , both set to leave at the end of the championship. Yet Nadia keeps her motherly outlook at every race weekend and away from the track. "."

The risks of the job

The team has already lived through tragic moments in the past. In 2003 came the death of Daijiro Kato, the 250cc world champion in 2001 with Gresini. "He was a phenomenon, an incredible talent. He’d come into the box, sit down, relax, and fall asleep," recalled Nadia Padovani. Eight years later, Marco Simoncelli lost his life in an accident at Sepang. A tragedy that shook the entire MotoGP world and sport as a whole. "If the first accident still allows you to get back up, the second is much harder. [Fausto] kept telling me he wanted to quit, that he didn’t want his boys to race anymore, so as not to kill anyone else on track. I told him he could stop and close everything. But there would always be boys who would continue to practice this sport, because it’s their passion. They wouldn’t race for him anymore, but for someone else."

The rise of Team Gresini

Nadia Padovani always stayed out of the spotlight, until she had to step to the front line to carry on Fausto’s project. At first it wasn’t easy; a female manager was viewed as an outsider and with a hint of suspicion. Some thought they would shut down in a short time—MotoGP is not easy for anyone. Instead, not only did she carry out her husband’s wish admirably, but she also began racking up wins. The first bore the signature of Enea Bastianini, at the 2022 Qatar GP, later going on to clinch second place in the riders’ standings in 2025.

The Marquez brothers in the box

Alex felt the pressure and initially tried to imitate Marc; it didn’t work. We had to stop him and tell him to ride the bike with his own style. Only then did he find his way." Many talented riders have passed through the Gresini garage , but the most exceptional was undoubtedly Marc Marquez. The rider from Cervera rode the Ducati for the first time at the 2023 Valencia test, beginning his first season with Gresini in 2024. On the other side of the box was his brother, Alex. A very curious and compelling situation, but also a tough challenge. "."

The future of Gresini Racing

Looking ahead, Mrs. Padovani has high hopes for Liberty Media’s involvement in the MotoGP World Championship. "I hope we can achieve visibility similar to that of Formula 1. Maybe a film about us will even be made. This will attract investors and multinationals." As for 2027, market rumors point to a Bastianini return to the team. It also seems set for Dani Holgado, who will move up from Moto2 to ride the Desmosedici GP27 of the new 850cc era.