When boldness meets engineering: the Lotus C-01, a sculptural superbike born for pure speed

Lotus is an iconic brand. Boomers remember the Formula 1 triumphs with drivers like Jim Clark, Emerson Fittipaldi, Mario Andretti, the early appearances of Ayrton Senna, or Alex Zanardi’s races in the early nineties. Younger enthusiasts dream of owning an Emira or an Elise, discontinued but still beloved. Few, however, imagine a Lotus… on two wheels.

And yet, it exists. The Lotus C-01 was unveiled in 2014 and today is a highly sought-after collector superbike . More than a motorcycle, it is a work of modern art and mechanical engineering. The project is not from the Lotus plc group. It was born from a collaboration among racing veterans led by Kodewa with technical support from the Holzer Group, already co-owner of Kalex. The aesthetics were curated by renowned designer Daniel Simon.

The C-01 is a tribute to pure speed, where the carbon-fiber monocoque envelops the machine with a formal purity that hides a brutal soul. The engine is a 75-degree 1,195 cc V-twin, capable of unleashing 200 horsepower of pure adrenaline. Every component is an ode to aerospace engineering, with a chassis that expertly blends steel, titanium, and carbon to deliver a power-to-weight ratio reminiscent of the prototypes that battle it out in world championships.

The riding experience relies on a rigorous chassis setup where nothing is left to chance. With a featherweight dry mass of 181 kg, 19- and 17-inch carbon wheels, and a generous wheelbase promising rock-solid stability, the C-01 turns every straightaway into a sensory experience. It’s not just a motorcycle, but a demonstration of what happens when the engineering pragmatism of racing meets the most daring aesthetics. It is a piece of mechanical history that continues to inspire dreams.

Production was limited to just 100 units worldwide and ended around 2016. Those interested can still contact Lotus Motorcycles through the contact details on its website.