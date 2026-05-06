Shock move: Andrea Iannone to race the Bagger World Cup starting at the Mugello MotoGP round!

Surprise move from Andrea Iannone , who is officially launching into a new challenge: he will be a Bagger World Cup rider starting from the late-May round at Mugello.

It was a possibility floated even in the winter, but without many solid confirmations. Now it’s official: Andrea Iannone will be on the grid of the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup starting from the second round of 2026, scheduled for the May 29-31 weekend at Mugello alongside the MotoGP World Championship. Beginning with the stop at the Tuscan circuit—now featuring 10 riders in action in this new world cup—we’ll see him aboard a motorcycle with saddlebags, lining up in the colors of the Indonesian team Niti Racing, alongside Oscar Gutierrez (already a winner on debut in Austin) and Dimas Ekky Pratama. After appearing at the official CIV test, which sparked plenty of speculation, the new challenge for the former MotoGP and WorldSBK rider from Vasto is now confirmed. He will therefore be the second Italian in the category alongside Filippo Rovelli of the Italian ParkinGO team, who, let’s remember, finished on the podium in the inaugural round in Texas.

"I’m not here just to take part"

“I like challenges, especially when they take you out of your comfort zone,” commented Andrea Iannone, newly signed with Niti Racing. “This is something completely different, and that’s exactly why I said yes. I’m really excited to start this new chapter, because I’ve always admired Harley-Davidson and its iconic community of riders. It’s a category that embodies adrenaline, spectacle, and a true passion for riding and for life. These bikes have a strong personality, you need to respect them, but at the same time you can push them to the limit. In that sense we’re quite similar, and I think that’s why this project suits me. Also, I’m taking on this first race without having tested the bike, and with one less round compared to the others. This reflects my mindset—I embrace challenges and actively seek them out. Mugello is the perfect place to start, in front of the Italian fans, on a track I know very well. I’m not here just to take part. I want to understand the bike quickly and be competitive right away; let’s see what we can do. On a more personal level, I feel a strong connection with Indonesia. I really appreciate its people and I’m excited to start this journey together with Niti Racing and this community.” commented Andrea Iannone, newly signed with Niti Racing.

Satisfaction from Angela Khuu, Team Manager of Niti Racing, now with three riders. “After a very positive start to the season in Austin, adding Andrea to our lineup is a natural step to keep building momentum. We already have a solid foundation with Oscar and Dimas, and the arrival of a rider with Andrea’s experience and speed gives us an extra dimension as a team. We’re excited to see how quickly he’ll adapt to the bike and to start working together already at Mugello.”