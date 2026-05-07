Tragedy at the North West 200: Rider Dies in Second Superbike Qualifying Session

Mourning at the North West 200 . The second qualifying session for the top Superbike class, held in the very early hours of Thursday, May 7, saw a fatal accident in which a rider lost his life, whose identity remains unknown at this time at the express request of his family.

CRASH AT STATION CORNER

The tragic incident occurred a few minutes after the start of the second Superbike qualifying session, held after a troubled Wednesday affected by terrible weather conditions. The rider was involved in a fatal crash near Station Corner, with the session immediately suspended and the red flag displayed.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT

The schedule consequently suffered numerous delays, with an initial 45-minute postponement extended by a further hour and continuing into the afternoon, when the death was announced. The rider’s family, properly informed from the very first moment, expressly requested that his identity remain confidential, at least initially, while allowing the motorcycle event at the Triangle to continue.

CURSED NORTH WEST 200

The Coleraine and District Motor Club issued a statement expressing condolences to the rider’s family in this moment of grief, while along the 14-kilometre course between Portrush, Portstewart, and Coleraine the schedule remains in flux. The three races scheduled for this evening (Superbike, Supersport, and Superstock) have been cancelled to make room for the second qualifying sessions. In effect, the first actual races at the North West 200 will take place on Saturday with, in order, Superbike Race 1, Supersport, Supertwin Race 1, Superstock, Superbike Race 2, and Supertwin Race 2.

FIRST FATALITY SINCE 2016

It had been 10 years since a fatal event was recorded. The last was Malachi Mitchell-Thomas in 2016, at the time the nineteenth in the history of the North West 200, which has been held since 1929.

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