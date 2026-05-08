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Johann Zarco and the rain dance: at Le Mans with the dream of another upset

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 08 May 2026 at 10:30
motogp-zarco-francia-2026
Johann Zarco lowers expectations for the French GP. But the fond memory of 2025 keeps a faint hope alive...
Riders usually don’t like the rain, though there are always exceptions. And Johann Zarco, last year’s great hero of his home French GP, knows full well that only in those conditions could he repeat last year’s feat, as glimpsed in Jerez. The RC-V is not exactly the best bike on the grid; it’s hard to even think about staying close to Aprilia, Ducati, and KTM... So a thought of a “rain dance” is not missing for the LCR Honda Frenchman, who is enjoying the home crowd’s embrace and staying alert for potential twists in this MotoGP round.

“I’m not hoping for rain, but if the chance comes...”

“Last year something happened that nobody thought was possible, so people believe maybe something similar could happen again. It’s more a matter of hope than of actually being the favorite or being able to fight for the win.” Johann Zarco keeps his feet firmly on the ground and quickly clarifies his outlook for the French GP. He recalls the difference seen at Jerez between wet conditions, which put him among the favorites, and the dry, where the podium became just a nice dream. It must be said that the weather forecast isn’t promising for these days at the Bugatti Circuit, but we’ll see how it unfolds step by step. For now, GP Friday starts under the sun, albeit with still cool temperatures.
“I’m not particularly hoping it rains on Sunday, I don’t mind it, but I know that if the opportunity arises, I’ll try to seize it,” he continued to motogp.com. “What happened last year makes me think that if something similar happens again this year, I’ll try to stay focused to grasp the opportunity again. When a chance presents itself, you mustn’t waste it.” So there is hope, especially on his part after the historic moment in 2025, but LCR, Honda, and the French fans are also hoping for another miracle.
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Johann Zarco

byDiana Tamantini

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