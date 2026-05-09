Marquez, foot fracture after scary highside at Le Mans: surgery and ruled out of Barcelona as well

Marc Marquez injured after the nasty crash in Saturday’s Sprint race at Le Mans: Ducati’s statement.

"Following the crash during the Sprint at the French GP, and after a medical check and an X-ray, Marc Marquez has been declared unfit due to a fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. He will fly to Madrid this evening to undergo surgery in the coming days. He will not take part in next week's Catalan GP. We will send you further information as soon as possible." Ducati has made official the worst outcome for its rider after what happened in today’s Sprint, with another GP just seven days away.

Once back in the paddock, he went to the Medical Center and then returned to his office, clearly limping without putting any weight on his foot, with Dr. Charte following him, and later left with his father to head to the garage, informing the team of what was then officially confirmed. A chilling crash for Marc Marquez on the penultimate lap of today’s Sprint at Le Mans . A highside that began as he came sideways into Turn 14, ending up just over the curb with the rear tire—enough to lose control of his Ducati—leading to the terrifying tumble we all saw.

Marquez’s fragility

He’s reiterated it since the start of the year: he’s still feeling the effects of the injury from the 2025 Indonesian GP, his repeatedly injured arm still isn’t right, and Marc Marquez is struggling to ride the way he’d like. In fact, he confirms the bike is fine, but he isn’t: a case in point is after qualifying in France; in parc fermé he admitted in the heat of the moment that he didn’t understand how he managed to be so fast. The superstar of today’s MotoGP doesn’t hide his problems but shows himself human and fragile as well as a wonder on track, as proven by the incredible title he clinched just last year after years of hardship.

He is, however, still a rider struggling to come back due to very real physical issues, even as he tries his best to mask them. Today’s very nasty crash is another blow that neither Marquez nor Ducati needed: he got back up and returned to the garage on his own feet, but the severe pain appeared afterward, to the point he couldn’t even put his foot on the ground, hopping on the healthy one. There were hopes it was just a heavy knock, but instead there’s the fracture we mentioned at the start. And he’ll be out of action again in seven days, when it’s time for the GP in Barcelona. The season just got even tougher...