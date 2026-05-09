MotoGP France Sprint: Martin masterclass, two Italians on the podium, Marquez crashes

Martin’s success, author of an extraordinary start, with Bagnaia and Bezzecchi also on the podium

The much-anticipated MotoGP Sprint of the 2026 French Grand Prix ended with the triumph of Jorge Martin , brilliant in outsmarting everyone with a perfect start. After seizing the lead, he stretched just enough to claim an important victory. Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi joined him on the podium.

Points also for Pedro Acosta, Fabio Quartararo, Joan Mir, Ai Ogura, Alex Marquez, and Diogo Moreira. Marc Marquez crashed at the end of the final lap.

MotoGP France 2026: the sprint race report from Le Mans

Lap 1: superb start by Martin, who leads the race ahead of Bezzecchi, Bagnaia, Quartararo, Marquez, Mir, Acosta. Di Giannantonio drops out of the top 10 after starting fourth.

Lap 2: Martin tries to pull away, he’s taken about half a second over the chasers. Bagnaia glued to Bezzecchi, seems to have more pace. Quartararo still fourth, keeping Acosta and Marquez behind.

Lap 3: Mir passes Marquez to take sixth place. Meanwhile, Bagnaia overtakes Bezzecchi, who runs wide, and sets off after Martin: the Spaniard’s lead is 1 second.

Lap 4: fastest lap by Martin, who has 1.1s over Bagnaia, still followed by Bezzecchi. Quartararo under pressure from Acosta, who passes in the final sector. Di Giannantonio crashes in sector 1.

Lap 5: The Martinator still leads, with Bagnaia 1s behind. They’re followed by Bezzecchi, Acosta, Quartararo, Mir, Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, and Ogura in the points. Bastianini crashes in the final sector.

Lap 6: crash also for Morbidelli at Turn 13.

Lap 7: Martin has 1.2s over Bagnaia, who can’t reel in the Aprilia rider, but has opened a small gap to Bezzecchi. Marquez pressuring Mir.

Lap 9: gaps fairly stable among the leaders; Mir is on Quartararo’s tail, Marquez is a few meters back.

Lap 12: the gap between Martin and Bagnaia grows to 1.5s; Bagnaia has the same margin over Bezzecchi, who in turn leads Acosta by about 1.3s. Ogura takes eighth from Alex Marquez. Fernandez crashes from tenth. Nasty crash for Marquez at Turn 14! The champion was thrown off his Ducati.

Lap 13: Martin win again!

MOTOGP FRANCE 2026, SPRINT RACE RESULTS: FINISH ORDER AND FINAL CLASSIFICATION AT LE MANS