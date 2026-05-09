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What a pole at Le Mans! Izan Guevara sets the Moto2 lap record, Boscoscuro and Pramac Yamaha celebrate

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 09 May 2026 at 14:47
guevara-moto2-francia
Izan Guevara unleashed, first record pole in Moto2. Vietti 9th, best Italian. Report and standings.
Izan Guevara’s first Moto2 pole position, complete with a new circuit record. Boscoscuro and the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha team celebrate as they secure pole position with the Spaniard, who confirms the excellent feeling with the Le Mans track he had already shown since yesterday. The front row is completed by Daniel Holgado and Filip Salac, who bumps Barry Baltus from 3rd (he’s at the Medical Center after a crash). Celestino Vietti is the best Italian in 9th, Tony Arbolino is 16th, while rookie Luca Lunetta doesn’t make it past Q1. Here’s how it went.

Qualifying, Q1

Tony Arbolino and Luca Lunetta were among the protagonists of this first session at Le Mans. Also present was David Alonso, racing with a shoulder injured in a training accident before this GP. Yet he’s one of the riders advancing to Q2, second behind Dani Munoz who arrived late on. Arbolino and Joe Roberts also move through.
Riders during qualifying session at Le Mans

Who takes pole?

The four from Q1 joined those already through, and the battle for pole position at Le Mans kicked off. Guevara quickly took the lead, followed by Holgado and Baltus, though the latter’s session ended early with a low-side. It looked harmless, but the Fantic rider stayed down, was assisted by marshals, and then taken to the Medical Center. Salac pushed to the very end, lighting up a red sector in the third split but ultimately finishing third. It’s a Boscoscuro pole with Izan Guevara! Celestino Vietti 9th and best Italian, Tony Arbolino ends 16th.
Izan Guevara celebrates Moto2 pole position at Le Mans

Read also

Moto2 Jerez: Agius delivers a textbook win, top 10 for Vietti and ArbolinoMoto2 Jerez: Agius delivers a textbook win, top 10 for Vietti and Arbolino
Surprise pole at Jerez: Veijer stuns the field in Moto2, Vietti and Arbolino off the paceSurprise pole at Jerez: Veijer stuns the field in Moto2, Vietti and Arbolino off the pace
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Moto2

byDiana Tamantini

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