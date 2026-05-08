MotoGP pre-qualifying at Le Mans sees a Honda in front, that of the home crowd favorite: a Yamaha is also into Q2, while the reigning champion will have to go through Q1.

Emotions are running high on this Friday of the 2026 French Grand Prix at Le Mans. The long-awaited MotoGP Practice ended with Johann Zarco topping the timesheets. After last year’s victory, the French rider has started in style on the LCR team’s Honda RC213V. The fans are ecstatic for him, hoping for another top-tier weekend. The signs are promising, and the possible arrival of rain doesn’t scare Zarco, who is usually competitive in those conditions.

MotoGP Le Mans: Diggia the best Ducati rider, a Yamaha in Q2

The two-time Moto2 world champion edged Fabio Di Giannantonio by 10 thousandths, with “Diggia” finishing ahead of the Ducatis of Pecco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez. An excellent Joan Mir was fifth with the factory HRC Honda. The Aprilias of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi are in sixth and seventh, respectively.

A surprising performance by Alex Rins, who wrapped up MotoGP pre-qualifying at Le Mans with the eighth fastest time. An exploit was expected from Fabio Quartarar o, but the Frenchman went no better than 17th with his M1. The top 10 was completed by Ai Ogura’s Aprilia Trackhouse and Pedro Acosta’s KTM.

Among the riders left out and forced to start from Q1 in Qualifying is Marc Marquez, who encountered a yellow flag in his final time attack due to Bagnaia’s crash and couldn’t improve. A real sting for the reigning MotoGP champion, who, like Pecco, also had the chance to try the aerodynamic evolution tested in Jerez.

MOTOGP FRANCE 2026, PRACTICE RESULTS: OFFICIAL TIMES AND FINAL CLASSIFICATION AT LE MANS