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The reaction after Marquez’s 'sly move' at Jerez: a clear rule for entering the pit lane

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 08 May 2026 at 13:33
mm93-crash-jerez-motogp-1
Race Direction takes action after Marc Marquez’s “clever” move at Jerez: here’s what happens.
A “correction,” or rather an amendment, has arrived from Race Direction regarding how entry into the pit lane is permitted. A logical consequence of the many controversies following Marc Marquez’s maneuver during the MotoGP Sprint at Jerez right after his slide at Turn 13. Many called for a penalty for gaining an advantage by “cutting” to reach the pit lane immediately and change bikes like everyone else.
No sanction was imposed for a very simple reason: there was no actual rule forbidding that specific maneuver, making what Marquez did legitimate. He returned promptly and ultimately triumphed in Saturday’s mini-race in Andalusia. Now, however, the rule is clear, as communicated during the ongoing Grand Prix at Le Mans: below are the exact words.

Pit lane entry

To prevent corner cuts and dangerous riding, riders must not ride outside the colored curb on the inside of the pit lane entry and must remain within the white line on the right-hand side of the entry until they have passed the 60 km/h speed limit sign.
During races (e.g., flag-to-flag), infringements will be penalized. Using the asphalt inside the curb on the right-hand side and crossing the white line on the right-hand side after the curb will result in an immediate penalty, not counted as a track limits or cutting violation.
This directly addresses the very maneuver that sparked so much debate. “I don’t know exactly what the rule says, but I understood that as long as you don’t put anyone in danger. Maybe they should read it again or mark the line better… I don’t want to start a controversy,” Marquez commented after the race, highlighting a gray area in the regulations that has now been corrected.
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Marc Marquez

byDiana Tamantini

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