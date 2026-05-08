First free practice session

MotoGP FP1 for the 2026 French Grand Prix ends with the fastest time by Luca Marini on the Honda. The Italian rider clocked a 1'30"857 at Le Mans, ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio on the VR46 Ducati by 54 thousandths and Pedro Acosta on KTM by 208 thousandths. Also in the top 5 are Johann Zarco on the LCR Honda and Raul Fernandez on the Trackhouse Aprilia.

Some took advantage of new tires (for example, Marini) to set their time, while others preferred to work with used ones. The first free practice session was also a chance to keep working on the updates tested at Jerez, a track quite different from Le Mans. Some things may work, others not. The experiments will continue in Practice, though there will be a need to have a well-defined package to attack the top 10 and secure direct access to Q2 in Qualifying.

MotoGP, factory Aprilia and Bagnaia outside the top 10 at Le Mans

In the FP1 top 10 we also find a Yamaha, that of Alex Rins, 6th ahead of Alex Marquez’s Gresini Ducati and Ai Ogura’s Trackhouse Aprilia. Marc Marquez only climbed into the top ten at the end, finishing 9th. There were several setup items to try as he looked for a great feeling with his Desmosedici GP26. Behind him was Brad Binder’s KTM.

Surprising to see the factory Aprilia riders outside the top 10: Marco Bezzecchi 14th and Jorge Martin 15th. Obviously, these positions don’t reflect their real potential at Le Mans. And surely Pecco Bagnaia, 16th, can do better than what we saw in this free practice session. Toprak Razgatlioglu is struggling, a rookie racing on the French track for the first time and encountering the usual adaptation issues with the Yamaha M1.

MotoGP France 2026, FP1 results: official times and final standings at Le Mans