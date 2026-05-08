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SBK: Honda replaces Dixon at Most as well, while Rea prepares for Suzuka

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Friday, 08 May 2026 at 17:56
Jake Dixon Jonathan Rea Honda HRC Superbike SBK
The English rider will not be on the grid for the next SBK round in the Czech Republic: the HRC team has made official who will replace him.
Honda’s start to the 2026 season has been a disaster, between injured riders and poor results. While Somkiat Chantra at least managed to make his race debut after missing the opening round at Phillip Island, Jake Dixon still hasn’t returned after the injury sustained on the final day of pre-season testing in Australia. Multiple fractures to his left wrist and left hand have prevented him from making his official debut in the Superbike World Championship. A new adventure he had begun with great enthusiasm, leaving behind many years in Moto2, has yet to truly begin.

Superbike Most: Honda HRC team—Dixon not fit, Kunii on the CBR

Dixon has missed all the WorldSBK events held so far and will also miss the next one in the Czech Republic. The Honda HRC team has confirmed that, although the healing process is progressing well, the British rider is not yet ready to return to riding. His CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP will once again be ridden by Yuki Kunii, the 24-year-old Japanese rider who also replaced him at the Balaton Park round in Hungary.
In recent hours it was also announced that Kunii will take part in the upcoming Suzuka 8 Hours with the SDG HARC-PRO Honda team. His teammates will be Teppei Nagoe and Keito Abe.

EWC, Jonathan Rea at the 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours

The prestigious Endurance World Championship round set for July 5 will also feature Jonathan Rea, who was at Suzuka in recent days for a test. Joining him in the Honda HRC team will be Johann Zarco, the LCR MotoGP rider already announced in recent weeks. The third is expected to be Takumi Takahashi. Official announcements are awaited.
Before flying to Japan, the six-time Superbike World Champion conducted a test at Jerez to try to improve a Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP that has been struggling badly in SBK. His experience is an important asset for the HRC team, which hopes to emerge from its difficult situation also thanks to the help of its luxury test rider. Of course, getting Dixon back will be crucial for the project, as will having a Chantra capable of raising the level after some fairly disappointing outings.

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byMatteo Bellan

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