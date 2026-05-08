MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Scorching Moto3 at Le Mans: amid crashes and spectacular saves, Bertelle is in but Pini isn’t

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 08 May 2026 at 13:59
bertelle-pini-moto3-practice-francia
The Intact GP duo tops Moto3 Practice at Le Mans, only one Italian goes straight to Q2. Report and standings.
Spaniards in charge, a circus trick and plenty of crashes, including one for Guido Pini. The Tuscan seems set to save it at the last moment, but instead gets pushed out of the top 14 needed for direct access to Q2. There we’ll find Matteo Bertelle, the only Italian to make it, even if in 12th place. That’s how the Moto3 weekend begins at Le Mans, currently under sunshine despite rain in the forecast: here’s how day one went at the Bugatti Circuit.

Pirelli compounds for the French GP

Moto3 riders, as well as the intermediate class, will have the same compounds brought last year, namely soft SC1 and medium SC2 at the front, while at the rear soft SC1 and medium SC2. According to Pirelli, the youngsters in the entry class of the World Championship will almost certainly opt for the rear soft SC1, already used successfully last season, mostly pairing it with the front soft SC1. This forecast is due to the low wear levels recorded at the Bugatti Circuit in the 2025 season.

Friday at Le Mans

There are concerns about the weather, but FP1 starts under the sun, albeit with temperatures of 15°C, 11° on the asphalt. Alvaro Carpe (KTM Ajo) ends on top with a 1:41.252, leading a Spanish quartet completed by David Almansa (Intact GP), Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) and David Munoz (Intact GP), with 5th place for Matteo Bertelle (LevelUp MTA), the only Italian in the top 10.
There’s no shortage of crashes in the first ten minutes of Practice, the most important Friday session: Quiles slips off, O’Gorman suffers a nasty highside (rider OK), Yamanaka, Pini, Carpe, Moodley, Cruces, Almansa also go down. On the books, however, is a super save by Salmela, who avoids a crash with a great piece of riding! In the end the Intact GP duo leads, with David Munoz ahead of his teammate, and there’s only one Italian in Q2, Matteo Bertelle, while Guido Pini gives it a go at the end but misses out by 0.021 seconds.
moto3-practice-france

Read also

Swipe at Liberty Media: Not Just MotoGP—Simoncelli Calls for Respect for Moto3 and Moto2Swipe at Liberty Media: Not Just MotoGP—Simoncelli Calls for Respect for Moto3 and Moto2
Moto3 Jerez test, final classification: KTM trio on top, Quiles immediately in the mix, Italians chasingMoto3 Jerez test, final classification: KTM trio on top, Quiles immediately in the mix, Italians chasing
If you like the content from our news outlet, you can select it as your preferred source by clicking HERE
Moto3

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

ZXMoto protagonista in Supersport
Road Racing

Supersport, two-speed China: ZXMoto flies with Debise, QJ Motor struggles

08 May 2026
vietti-practice-moto2-le-mans
Road Racing

Thriller Friday in Moto2: Boscoscuro in the spotlight, Vietti in the mix, top 3 covered by 0.003s!

08 May 2026
Dean Harrison
Road Racing

Qualifying after the tragedy: pole positions awarded at the North West 200

08 May 2026

More news

ZXMoto protagonista in Supersport

Supersport, two-speed China: ZXMoto flies with Debise, QJ Motor struggles

Road Racing
Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP Le Mans

Marc Marquez, the blunt analysis at Le Mans: "I'm slower"

MotoGP
Jake Dixon Jonathan Rea Honda HRC Superbike SBK

SBK: Honda replaces Dixon at Most as well, while Rea prepares for Suzuka

Superbike
Johann Zarco LCR Honda MotoGP Le Mans

French GP, Practice results: Zarco sets Le Mans alight! Rins surprises, Marquez in Q1

MotoGP
vietti-practice-moto2-le-mans

Thriller Friday in Moto2: Boscoscuro in the spotlight, Vietti in the mix, top 3 covered by 0.003s!

Road Racing

Popular articles

Michael Dunlop

North West 200 opening practice: Michael Dunlop switches from Ducati to Honda

Road Racing
Johann Zarco LCR Honda MotoGP Le Mans

French GP, Practice results: Zarco sets Le Mans alight! Rins surprises, Marquez in Q1

MotoGP
North West 200

Tragedy at the North West 200: Rider Dies in Second Superbike Qualifying Session

Road Racing
Dean Harrison

Qualifying after the tragedy: pole positions awarded at the North West 200

Road Racing
motogp-quartararo-yamaha

Yamaha media blackout for Quartararo? The WorldSBK champion’s proposal amid tensions and deep crisis

MotoGP

Loading