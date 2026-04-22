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MotoGP 2027: first public 850cc tests and Pirelli tires for a select few

MotoGP
by Alessio Piana
Wednesday, 22 April 2026 at 08:22
MotoGP
The shake-up in the rider market for the coming MotoGP seasons will bring a significant issue in the next few months. During the two test days aimed at developing Pirelli tires and the 850cc bikes for 2027, only a few full-time riders will have the chance to run. For the others, the appointment is postponed to December, with the Valencia tests (still... outlawed by the regulations!).

TWO DAYS OF TESTING FOR MOTOGP 2027

Officially, they are defined as "Tyre Tests." On Monday, June 22 in Brno and Monday, September 21 in Spielberg, the day after their respective Grands Prix valid for the 2026 season, MotoGP teams and riders will gather for two days of testing with Pirelli tires and the 850cc machines. As of today, excluding test riders, you can almost count on one hand the riders who will be able to take to the track.

THE RIDER MARKET REVOLUTION

Take Aprilia: as of now, only Marco Bezzecchi will remain on an RS-GP next year, while Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura are heading to Yamaha, with Raul Fernandez’s future yet to be defined. At Ducati, it’s very likely that Marc Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio, and Fermin Aldeguer will attend these tests, while the other current Ducati riders are set for different destinations looking ahead to 2027. A similar story at Yamaha, with only Toprak Razgatlioglu already confirmed for next year (and with Pramac), while Honda has Johann Zarco and Diogo Moreira under contract. They are the only ones contractually authorized to test the new 850cc bikes without moving to rival outfits for the future.

TESTING IN VALENCIA

This situation is the result of the wild market that will revolutionize the starting grid, leaving the new pairings the chance to test only in Valencia on December 4. Weather permitting...

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Liberty Media

byAlessio Piana

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