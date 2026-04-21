Marco Bezzecchi: "I'll build a wall in the Aprilia garage

Marco Bezzecchi arrives at Jerez as the man to beat. The Aprilia rider has won all three main races of this MotoGP season, collecting five consecutive victories if you include those at the end of 2025. We need to continue down this path, but keep our feet on the ground, with the awareness that Ducati will be back to cause trouble.

Bezzecchi starts in fourth

The championship is only just beginning, but well begun is half done. The VR46 Academy pupil seems to have become a deep connoisseur of the RS-GP, a prototype that in recent months has managed to accelerate in terms of development. Credit above all to a new aerodynamic fairing, playing on terrain usually favorable to the Ducati Desmosedici GP. "The races went really well, I had time to take everything in and I’m satisfied. But now there’s still a lot of work to do," Bezzecchi said. "We’re practically at the beginning, so we have to stay focused."

Massimo (Rivola, ed.) has often said that the key to this championship will be consistency. And also knowing how to settle for suboptimal results on certain weekends, at circuits that aren’t particularly favorable." The key to winning the MotoGP championship is consistency, on par with speed. Now the championship heads to Europe and many expect a Ducati resurgence, despite Marc Marquez’s physical condition still being uncertain. In some ways, you also have to take advantage of the favorable moment. In sport, a good dose of ruthlessness is also needed to get the better of your rivals. "(Rivola, ed.)."

Next round at Jerez

The Noale manufacturer wants to make a good impression also at the Andalusian circuit named after Angel Nieto. A potential victory could mean a lot, both for the standings and for morale, which is already sky-high. Test rider Lorenzo Savadori carried out tests here in recent days, so they already have some data to work with and can start strong right away. It’s forbidden to look at the standings and rest on their laurels, without thinking too much about the MotoGP title. "It’s too early to say," admitted Marco Bezzecchi. "Later on, we’ll set a more specific target, but for now I’m trying to give my best in every race."

They need to work on weaknesses and areas with room for improvement, starting with the Sprints. So far, the Romagna rider has won every Sunday race, but on Saturdays he has collected just 6 points, penalized by crashes. His dominance, for now, is only partial and calls for personal improvement.

The world title dream in the drawer

After taking from Jorge Lorenzo the record for consecutive laps in the lead, thanks to the 121 laps completed after the victory in Austin, the 27-year-old Bezzecchi now wants more. "The goal is to hopefully stay in the lead for at least another twenty or thirty laps... It will be difficult. But I’ll try." In the other corner of the garage there’s a teammate and world champion of the caliber of Jorge Martin, second in the last two races (in addition to a Sprint victory in Austin). "Now I’ll have to build a wall in the garage," ‘Bez’ joked in an interview with ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’. "Since he’s very fast too, I might end up copying him."