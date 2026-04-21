Dani Pedrosa, no more racing in MotoGP: the decision seems final

A valuable resource for KTM as a tester, Pedrosa knows what the RC16 is missing to win. He also responded to the idea of making a racing comeback.

If KTM has made strides in MotoGP after some difficult early years in the category, it’s also thanks to Daniel Pedrosa. Hired as a test rider at the end of his full-time riding stint with Honda, he has put great effort into developing the RC16 over the years. He has done his part, but it hasn’t been enough for the Mattighofen manufacturer to be consistently at the front and fighting for titles. More was needed, and it wasn’t up to the three-time world champion if that was lacking.

Right now KTM has one of the most talented riders on the MotoGP grid, namely Pedro Acosta, but the RC16’s level isn’t on par with the Ducati and Aprilia prototypes. In 2027 there will be a new technical regulation and also a new tire supplier (Pirelli), and it will be interesting to see how things stack up on track. The future of the Austrian brand also needs clarifying, given it has gone through a significant financial crisis, and a search for new investors had begun to support the MotoGP project.

MotoGP, what is the KTM RC16 missing? Pedrosa speaks

Interviewed by AS, Pedrosa explained some of KTM’s current issues: "What we’re missing is the ability to set fast laps and have a bike that’s a bit more agile in the corners. In slow corners the bike is quite good, but in fast ones it’s not as strong as others. And then, in qualifying, we need that little extra to have a bike capable of breaking the lap record or taking pole position. That’s where we’re lacking something."

In 2026 it also seems that the RC16 is a bit less performant on the straights; perhaps it has sacrificed something in terms of top speed to try to be more effective in corners. A balance must be found, which is never simple. A problem to be solved compared to recent years was also rear tire wear, an area where progress has been seen. After next weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix there will be a day of testing at Jerez, which will be useful to try to further improve the technical package.

Goodbye to wild cards and substitutions?

At Jerez, Maverick Vinales will be absent from the Tech3 team and there will be no replacement. Pol Espargaro, the other KTM tester, should have taken his place, but he too is dealing with physical issues and isn’t in a condition to race in the Spanish GP.

Some wondered, “Why doesn’t Pedrosa race?” But the 40-year-old from Sabadell no longer seems willing to compete. Asked about the matter, he was clear: "Return to MotoGP as a wild card? In principle, no. In principle, I feel good and I’m happy with my work as a test rider. I’ve done my wild cards and now it’s Pol who has priority to do them, because he’s also very motivated, and I think my time has passed. Now it’s up to the young riders." Barring any surprises, we shouldn’t see Dani on a grand prix starting grid again.