Jerez reignites MotoGP: Aprilia or Ducati—who’s really in charge? TV and streaming schedule

The MotoGP World Championship restarts, Jerez hosts the first European round of the 2026 season: preview and schedule.

After the month-long break due to the postponement of the Qatar GP, the World Championship wakes up and is ready for the first European Grand Prix of the season. Everyone heads to the Circuito de Jerez–Ángel Nieto, considered by some to be the first true benchmark for the three classes after Buriram, Goiânia and Austin. Will it be so? Aprilia certainly hopes to continue at the pace shown so far, Ducati needs to respond, then we’ll see KTM and Honda, and whether Yamaha can show a few encouraging signs... In Moto2 we note the absence of Ángel Piqueras after the serious crash in Austin (his condition), with Marcos Ramírez set to replace him for the next two GPs for now. In Moto3, was Guido Pini’s show of strength in Texas the spark the Italian movement needed? The track will tell starting Friday, below are all the schedules for the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez. As always, full live coverage on Sky Sport (streaming on SkyGo and NowTV), while TV8 will air delayed broadcasts of Sunday’s three GP races.

All Sky Sport schedules

Friday, April 24

9:00-9:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1

9:50-10:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1

10:45-11:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1

13:15-13:50 Moto3 Practice

14:05-14:45 Moto2 Practice

15:00-16:00 MotoGP Practice

Saturday, April 25

8:40-9:10 Moto3 Free Practice 2

9:25-9:55 Moto2 Free Practice 2

10:10-10:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2

10:50-11:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

12:45-13:25 Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

13:40-14:20 Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

15:00 MotoGP Sprint – 12 laps

Sunday, April 26

9:40-9:50 MotoGP Warm Up

11:00 Moto3 Race – 19 laps

12:15 Moto2 Race – 21 laps

14:00 MotoGP Race – 25 laps