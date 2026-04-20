Double blow for Tech3 KTM: Viñales out at Jerez, Espargaró can't replace him due to injury

Tech3 KTM, what a mess: only Bastianini will be at Jerez, as both Vinales and test rider Espargaro are sidelined with injuries.

It’s been a month since the last MotoGP Grand Prix, but Tech3 KTM won’t be able to take part in the Jerez event with a full lineup or even a possible replacement. Maverick Vinales, as we recall, made the precautionary decision to stop early in Austin after discovering that a screw inserted during a previous shoulder operation had shifted. His recovery is progressing smoothly, but the Spaniard is not yet fit enough to return to racing, and the current target is the next event at Le Mans.

Which brings us to the second problem: KTM test rider Pol Espargaro was supposed to replace Vinales for the upcoming Spanish GP. But a hand injury suffered in recent days prevents him from answering Tech3’s call. With limited time before the MotoGP World Championship restarts, both KTM and the team now led by Gunter Steiner have decided to drop the search for another possible replacement and focus all their efforts on a single bike and a single rider, Enea Bastianini.

"We don’t look for these situations, but they keep coming up"

“The most important thing for us is Maverick’s recovery,” emphasized team manager Nicolas Goyon. “The break in the calendar has allowed him to devote precious time to rehab, and we hope he’ll miss only this race. He seems on track to return at Le Mans, which is very positive. It’s a shame that Pol, our reserve rider, got injured, because we know him well and he would have been a valuable reinforcement for the team on the Jerez weekend. With little time available before the event, we evaluated all possible options, but in the end the decision was to focus on running just one bike for this round.”

“We don’t look for these situations, but somehow they keep arising,” added Gunther Steiner with a hint of bitterness. “Sure, there’s a bit of irony, but the reality is this isn’t how we wanted to arrive at Jerez. First Maverick, who is still recovering, then Pol injures his hand... We evaluated alternatives, but we also have to make sensible decisions that are right for the team and the project as a whole. The positive is that Enea comes into this weekend with good momentum after Austin, and that gives us a solid base to build from heading into the first European round of the season.”