Total domination by the Ducati rider, who fends off Acosta without too much trouble: the championship leader’s Aprilia is on the podium as well. Bagnaia finishes in the points.

Saturday at the Hungarian Grand Prix ends with victory for Marc Marquez in the MotoGP Sprint. Launching superbly from pole position, he quickly pulled a gap on Pedro Acosta and managed everything perfectly to the flag. The KTM compatriot has to settle for second place, with Marco Bezzecchi on Aprilia completing the podium.

Fourth place for Raul Fernandez with the SuperFile Trackhouse RS-GP26, followed by the BK8 Gresini Ducati ridden by Fermin Aldeguer. Also in the points are Jorge Martin, rookie Diogo Moreira on the LCR Honda, Enea Bastianini on Tech3 KTM, and Pecco Bagnaia. In the overall standings, Bez leads the Martinator by 20 points, having gained 3 in this sprint race at Balaton Park.

Hungarian GP 2026: today’s sprint race recap

LAP 1/13: Marquez holds the lead, followed by Acosta, Bezzecchi, Aldeguer, Fernandez, Moreira, Bagnaia, and Martin.

LAP 2: Marquez and Acosta have opened a gap on the Bezzecchi–Aldeguer duo, then come Fernandez, Moreira, Martin, Bagnaia, and Bastianini in the points.

LAP 3: Marquez pushes and opens a 1-second lead over Acosta, who has the same margin on Bezzecchi, pressured by Aldeguer. Martin is seventh, followed by Bastianini and Bagnaia.

LAP 4: Marc is 1.5s ahead of Pedro. Bez still has Aldeguer on his tail. Mistake by Aldeguer, who runs wide and then finds himself behind Fernandez, just ahead of Moreira, who shortly after is passed by Martin.

LAP 6: Marquez has stretched the lead to over 2 seconds. The KTM rider is about 1.2s ahead of Bezzecchi.

LAP 8: Bezzecchi responds to Fernandez’s attempt to close in, with Aldeguer tagging along.

LAP 9: Marquez is 2.1s ahead of Acosta, who leads Bezzecchi by 1.4s; Bez in turn is about eight-tenths ahead of Fernandez. Also in the points are Aldeguer, Martin, Moreira, and Bagnaia. Diggia is tenth.

LAP 10: Bezzecchi has only half a second over Fernandez and Aldeguer.

LAP 11: Bezzecchi has gained a little on the chasers and is about 1.2s from Acosta.

LAP 12: Aldeguer runs wide and loses ground to Fernandez. He must settle for fifth place.

LAP 13 (FINAL): Marquez manages a 1.8s lead over Acosta, with Bezzecchi about 1 second behind.

VICTORY FOR MARC MARQUEZ! PODIUM COMPLETED BY PEDRO ACOSTA AND MARCO BEZZECCHI.

MotoGP BALATON PARK, SPRINT RESULTS: FINISH ORDER AND FINAL STANDINGS