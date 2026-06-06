MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Hungarian MotoGP Qualifying: Marquez crashes then takes pole, Acosta pipped

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Saturday, 06 June 2026 at 14:54
Marc Marquez Diggia MotoGP Ungheria
Slip and response from the nine-time world champion, who at Balaton Park snatched P1 from his future teammate: Bezzecchi on the second row.
The MotoGP qualifying for the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix are in the books. Taking pole position was Marc Marquez, who in his first time attack crashed immediately at Turn 1, but then more than made up for it. He will start ahead of everyone at Balaton Park Circuit, just like in 2025, when he dominated the whole weekend. This year he’s not in the same physical condition, but he can never be underestimated.
Beaten by 53 thousandths was Pedro Acosta, who looked like the favorite but was then outfoxed by the reigning champion. In any case, the KTM rider seems solid overall and will be one of the protagonists of this afternoon’s Sprint. The front row is completed by a brilliant Fermin Aldeguer on the Ducati (BK8 Gresini team).

Hungarian GP: how Q1 went

The two fastest riders in Q1 were Pecco Bagnaia and Luca Marini, who did well to grab the final spots for Q2. No luck for Enea Bastianini, who will have to start from 14th on the grid, between Joan Mir’s Honda and Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha. The first two sectors and the fourth were competitive, but the third was problematic for all three.
Iker Lecuona will start 16th, replacing the injured Alex Marquez in the BK8 Gresini team. His performances so far are positive, considering he comes from World Superbike and hasn’t ridden a MotoGP bike since 2023, when he made substitute appearances on the Honda. Eighteenth on the grid for Toprak Razgatlioglu, who with his M1 had hoped to do a bit better on a track that, in theory, suited him. Big disappointment for Franco Morbidelli, 19th with the Ducati of the Pertamina VR46 team.
Q1 MotoGP times standings at Balaton Park, Hungary
Hungarian MotoGP qualifying, Q1 results: times and standings

MotoGP Balaton: times, standings and grid after Q2

Front row Marquez–Acosta–Aldeguer, the second is led by Fabio Di Giannantonio’s VR46 Ducati, with Pecco Bagnaia’s Desmosedici alongside and Marco Bezzecchi’s Aprilia. Over a single lap the RS-GP26 was missing something, but for the sprint and the race it looks competitive.
On the third row are the Aprilias of Raul Fernandez and Jorge Martin, as well as Luca Marini’s Honda. On the fourth we find Ai Ogura (Aprilia Trackhouse), Diogo Moreira (LCR Honda) and Jack Miller (Pramac Yamaha).
Q2 times standings MotoGP qualifying at Balaton Park
Hungarian MotoGP qualifying, Q2 results: times and standings

Read also

Latest MotoGP transfer market moves: sensational return of an Italian managerLatest MotoGP transfer market moves: sensational return of an Italian manager
Pecco Bagnaia sounds the alarm: "I have a huge problem"Pecco Bagnaia sounds the alarm: "I have a huge problem"
Marc Marquez

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Marc Marquez MotoGP Ducati
MotoGP

Marc Marquez rediscovers his magic and rattles Aprilia: can Ducati reopen the title race?

06 June 2026
Marc Marquez, MotoGP rider, rides the Ducati during Practice at Balaton Park
MotoGP

MotoGP Hungary: Marquez untouchable in the Sprint, Bezzecchi gains on Martin

06 June 2026
Box Trackhouse MotoGP
MotoGP

Latest MotoGP transfer market moves: sensational return of an Italian manager

06 June 2026

More news

Harrison (1)

Breaking: the grand finale of the 2026 Tourist Trophy has been cancelled

Road Racing
Marc Marquez MotoGP Ducati

Marc Marquez rediscovers his magic and rattles Aprilia: can Ducati reopen the title race?

MotoGP
Marc Marquez, MotoGP rider, rides the Ducati during Practice at Balaton Park

MotoGP Hungary: Marquez untouchable in the Sprint, Bezzecchi gains on Martin

MotoGP
fernandez-leopard-moto3-lundberg

Shock disqualification in Moto3, Leopard team declares war on the powers that be: "Whatever it takes

Road Racing
Box Trackhouse MotoGP

Latest MotoGP transfer market moves: sensational return of an Italian manager

MotoGP

Popular articles

fernandez-moto3-squalifiche

Moto3, heavy blow for Adrian Fernandez: six-race ban for technical irregularities!

Road Racing
Harrison

Scare at the Tourist Trophy: Senior TT red-flagged

Road Racing
marquez-ducati-rear-motogp-1

Ducati, Marquez and the revolutionary tail unit: the anti-Aprilia move in MotoGP?

MotoGP
Paton (1)

Incredible Michael Dunlop: with the Paton, he shatters the Sportbike class records

Road Racing
moto2-agius-alonso-ungheria-fp1-1-1

White smoke in Moto2 and a near-miss between Agius and Alonso, an Acosta-Marquez-style scare

Road Racing

Loading