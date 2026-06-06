Slip and response from the nine-time world champion, who at Balaton Park snatched P1 from his future teammate: Bezzecchi on the second row.

The MotoGP qualifying for the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix are in the books. Taking pole position was Marc Marquez , who in his first time attack crashed immediately at Turn 1, but then more than made up for it. He will start ahead of everyone at Balaton Park Circuit, just like in 2025, when he dominated the whole weekend. This year he’s not in the same physical condition, but he can never be underestimated.

Beaten by 53 thousandths was Pedro Acosta , who looked like the favorite but was then outfoxed by the reigning champion. In any case, the KTM rider seems solid overall and will be one of the protagonists of this afternoon’s Sprint. The front row is completed by a brilliant Fermin Aldeguer on the Ducati (BK8 Gresini team).

Hungarian GP: how Q1 went

The two fastest riders in Q1 were Pecco Bagnaia and Luca Marini, who did well to grab the final spots for Q2. No luck for Enea Bastianini, who will have to start from 14th on the grid, between Joan Mir’s Honda and Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha. The first two sectors and the fourth were competitive, but the third was problematic for all three.

Iker Lecuona will start 16th, replacing the injured Alex Marquez in the BK8 Gresini team. His performances so far are positive, considering he comes from World Superbike and hasn’t ridden a MotoGP bike since 2023, when he made substitute appearances on the Honda. Eighteenth on the grid for Toprak Razgatlioglu, who with his M1 had hoped to do a bit better on a track that, in theory, suited him. Big disappointment for Franco Morbidelli, 19th with the Ducati of the Pertamina VR46 team.

Hungarian MotoGP qualifying, Q1 results: times and standings

MotoGP Balaton: times, standings and grid after Q2

Front row Marquez–Acosta–Aldeguer, the second is led by Fabio Di Giannantonio’s VR46 Ducati, with Pecco Bagnaia’s Desmosedici alongside and Marco Bezzecchi’s Aprilia. Over a single lap the RS-GP26 was missing something, but for the sprint and the race it looks competitive.

On the third row are the Aprilias of Raul Fernandez and Jorge Martin, as well as Luca Marini’s Honda. On the fourth we find Ai Ogura (Aprilia Trackhouse), Diogo Moreira (LCR Honda) and Jack Miller (Pramac Yamaha).