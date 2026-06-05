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Pedro Acosta on top and confused, asks KTM for answers: "It's not normal"

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 05 June 2026 at 18:56
acosta-motogp-ungheria-day1
Pedro Acosta shines on the first MotoGP day at Balaton Park, but there’s something he can’t explain and he’s asking KTM for answers.
Eyes were on Aprilia—actually more on Ducati after Marc Marquez topped the FP1 timesheets. But here comes a blisteringly fast Pedro Acosta in the MotoGP pre-qualifying at Balaton Park, finishing on top. Direct access to Q2, then, with the best time. Satisfied? Not exactly—the Spaniard doesn’t hide his surprise along with a fair amount of perplexity. The reason is simple: a complete shift in feeling on his RC16 compared to the Mugello GP held just a few days ago. So he’s asking KTM for explanations… He’s keeping his feet on the ground and doesn’t think he’s ready to fight for that first GP win that still eludes him, even if he’ll do everything to get in the mix.

Finger pointed at Marquez and Bezzecchi

Pedro Acosta has already named his favorites for the Hungarian Grand Prix. “Marc had an impressive pace on the medium tire, Marco did too,” he emphasized, as reported by Motosan. Looking at himself, he knows what not to do. “I must not repeat last year’s mistake, the crash on the first lap of qualifying,” recalled KTM Factory’s lead rider. The goal is clearly to start as far up the grid as possible, to have a shot at something significant. “Last year I was very close to fighting for the win right on this track,” he stated. “But I started way back and Marc escaped, so I missed the opportunity.”

Acosta can’t make sense of the KTM

Two back-to-back GPs and to the Spaniard it feels like he’s talking about two different bikes. “I’m not happy because this isn’t normal, it makes no sense,” admitted Pedro Acosta, clearly surprised and confused. “Today we went brilliantly and a week ago we struggled a lot. Let’s see if I can find some explanation, otherwise it’s hard to run a consistent championship.” A not-so-subtle question for KTM. “There’s too much difference between a good weekend and a bad one. A bad weekend should mean finishing 5th or 6th in the race. We need to understand.”
MotoGP: Pedro Acosta blazing fast but doubtful at the Balaton Ring

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Pedro Acosta

byDiana Tamantini

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