MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Scare at the Tourist Trophy: Senior TT red-flagged

Road Racing
by Paolo Gozzi
Friday, 05 June 2026 at 20:37
Harrison
There is no peace at the Tourist Trophy this year. The most anticipated race, the Senior TT, was stopped during the second of four laps with the red flag. The riders immediately pulled over along the course. Half an hour after the stoppage, the organizers announced in an official statement that there had been an accident in the 11th Milestone section: the rider, conscious, was assisted and airlifted to the hospital in Douglas. The name of the rider involved has not been released.

Dean Harrison, a missile

The race started at 6:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. in Italy) at an incredible pace. On the first lap, from a standing start, Dean Harrison on the factory Honda CBR-RR came through in 16'44"900 (from a standing start!), just 8 seconds off the absolute Mountain Circuit record set by Peter Hickman on the BMW three years ago. At the first split the Brit had already built a 12-second lead over Hickman himself. With these 250-horsepower bikes blasting along the ultra-fast roads of the Island, these extraordinary and fearless riders are truly breathtaking. Harrison came out of Ramsey for the second time riding like a madman, skimming the walls by a millimeter. The red flag came out while the leader was on the mountain section toward Bungalow.

No official updates

So most of the riders, at the time of the stoppage, were in the section from Kirkmichael, roughly halfway through the 60.6 kilometers, just past Ramsey. Here are some of the fastest and most fearsome points, like Sulby Straight, where TT-spec Superbikes top 300 km/h. As always in these cases, silence fell over the huge crowd lining the course. The live stream was interrupted. Earlier today the Supersport 2 and the first Sportbike race had run without issues, both won by the legend Michael Dunlop, now at 36 wins on the Isle of Man.

A tragic edition

Last week, during Superbike qualifying, Briton Daniel Ingham, 33, died after crashing at Doran Bend in the Glen Helen sector, one of the twistiest stretches, hemmed in by walls and guardrails. During sidecar practice there had been two serious incidents: the first involved Maria Costello, who risks being left paralyzed. The second happened to the Crowe brothers, the favored crew in this class, whose outfit took off and then flipped in the Crosby section at full speed. By sheer luck they escaped with injuries that will heal. There was also a fatality at the pre-TT Classic races, held every year at Billown, a different circuit from the famous Mountain Course. On that occasion, 68-year-old Alan Oversby passed away. Road racing is terribly captivating, but all too often fatal.
Peter Hickman competing in the Senior TT on the Isle of Man
Photo: Fabio Armanino

Read also

The Senior to salvage a 2026 TT edition marred by accidents and weatherThe Senior to salvage a 2026 TT edition marred by accidents and weather
Maria Costello's serious situation: after the 2026 TT crash, she asks for helpMaria Costello's serious situation: after the 2026 TT crash, she asks for help
Corsedimoto on Instagram: subscribe here to our news channel
Tourist Trophy

byPaolo Gozzi

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Paton (1)
Road Racing

Incredible Michael Dunlop: with the Paton, he shatters the Sportbike class records

05 June 2026
Michael Dunlop
Road Racing

The legend doesn’t stop: Michael Dunlop wins Supersport 2 at the Isle of Man TT

05 June 2026
fernandez-moto3-squalifiche
Road Racing

Moto3, heavy blow for Adrian Fernandez: six-race ban for technical irregularities!

05 June 2026

More news

acosta-motogp-ungheria-day1

Pedro Acosta on top and confused, asks KTM for answers: "It's not normal"

MotoGP
marquez-ducati-rear-motogp-1

Ducati, Marquez and the revolutionary tail unit: the anti-Aprilia move in MotoGP?

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta MotoGP Ungheria

Hungarian MotoGP Pre-Qualifying: Acosta blows everyone away, a nightmare for Bagnaia

MotoGP
Paton (1)

Incredible Michael Dunlop: with the Paton, he shatters the Sportbike class records

Road Racing
Michael Dunlop

The legend doesn’t stop: Michael Dunlop wins Supersport 2 at the Isle of Man TT

Road Racing

Popular articles

uriarte-squalifica-moto3

Moto3: Brian Uriarte disqualified from the Catalan GP—what happened and the updated standings

Road Racing
fernandez-moto3-squalifiche

Moto3, heavy blow for Adrian Fernandez: six-race ban for technical irregularities!

Road Racing
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi closes the market: Luca Marini is left out

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta KTM MotoGP

Pedro Acosta awaits the 2027 Ducati: "I don't want any more excuses"

MotoGP
benistant-infortunio-mxgp-motocross

Motocross: Thibault Benistant’s ordeal—aid campaign launched

Motocross

Loading