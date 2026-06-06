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Latest MotoGP transfer market moves: sensational return of an Italian manager

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Saturday, 06 June 2026 at 14:53
Box Trackhouse MotoGP
The MotoGP market is still very active at the Hungarian Grand Prix at Balaton Park. With few vacancies left, the race for the last available seat is on, and several riders will inevitably be left out. Trackhouse team owner Justin Marks says the rider lineup for 2027 will be finalized within the next two weeks. But there’s more news, with the return of an Italian manager to the paddock: Francesco Guidotti.

Trackhouse on Guidotti and Bastianini

Following Ai Ogura’s move to Yamaha, Trackhouse needs at least one new rider, in addition to choosing a replacement for Davide Brivio, who will move to Honda at the end of this MotoGP season. During a press conference held on Friday to announce the new title sponsor, Superfile, Marks revealed that negotiations are nearing completion. "There is a lot of activity in the rider market and, of course, we need to find talents to recruit for the teams. I believe that within the next 10–14 days we will have a very clear picture of this team’s future."
The latest rumors suggest that Enea Bastianini will take the reins of one of the satellite team’s Aprilias, with Francesco Guidotti, former team manager of Pramac and KTM, linked to the role of team principal. Raul Fernandez’s future remains uncertain; last season he took the team’s only Grand Prix win at Phillip Island, and last weekend he won a Sprint race at Mugello.
Francesco Guidotti has decades of experience in the MotoGP paddock. In his most recent years in the World Championship, he moved from Ducati Pramac to KTM before stepping away at the end of 2024. Today he is a TV commentator for Sky Sport, but his nature pushes him to return to the garage. And everything suggests he will wear Trackhouse colors.
Francesco Guidotti

Moreira vs. Alonso battle at HRC

All eyes are also on HRC. Diogo Moreira arrived in the premier class with a multi-year contract signed directly with the Japanese manufacturer, starting his journey with the LCR satellite team but with a concrete chance of moving to the factory team in 2027. Everything points to Joan Mir and Luca Marini leaving their seats at the end of the year, opening the door to new arrivals. In the paddock, it’s almost certain that Fabio Quartararo will be the new star of the factory team, but the big question is who will be his teammate. The option of promoting rookie David Alonso has gained traction, although the final decision has yet to be made.

The Vinales dilemma at KTM Tech3

Another open chapter remains within KTM, where Maverick Vinales’ future is uncertain. The rider from Roses seemed the number one candidate to move to the factory team, but injury has compromised everything. Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio are said to have already reached an agreement with the Austrian manufacturer for the next two years with the factory team. Vinales’ last chance to stay in MotoGP is to renew with his current Tech3 squad.
Everything depends on the condition of his shoulder, with the clock ticking. "I don’t have to convince anyone. When I was good on the KTM, I was the leader and then I got injured. Obviously it’s not easy, because I haven’t used some muscles for seven months. It takes time. But what’s clear is that I will recover one hundred percent. That was the big question, whether after the second operation I would be able to recover. And yes, I can recover."

Read also

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Pedro Acosta on top and confused, asks KTM for answers: "It's not normal"Pedro Acosta on top and confused, asks KTM for answers: "It's not normal"
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Aprilia

byLuigi Ciamburro

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