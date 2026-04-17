Honda-KTM clash: chaos in the paddock, Tech3 team at a crossroads

The MotoGP rider market continues despite the absence of official announcements. But there are other moves happening in the paddock, involving the satellite teams. Honda tried to get its hands on the Gresini Racing team, but without success. Now the Golden Wing manufacturer is trying with Tech3.

Tech3 caught between two fires

In January 2026, Gunther Steiner took over the Tech3 squad, founded in 1990 by Hervé Poncharal and Guy Coulon. After two decades with Yamaha and a joint promotion to the premier class, the team opted to switch to KTM for the 2019 MotoGP season. After the change of manufacturer, Tech3 has experienced ups and downs from a sporting perspective. In 2020 it achieved a historic victory in Portugal with Miguel Oliveira, but has little else to boast about. This was also due to a period of uncertainty within the Austrian company, which was going through a financial crisis it now seems to be emerging from.

The agreement between KTM and Tech3 expires at the end of 2026, and negotiations for renewal have been underway for a long time. HRC has entered the fray between the two parties, aiming to enter the new MotoGP era with two satellite teams (the historic partnership with Lucio Cecchinello’s LCR has been confirmed). There is little time to decide, and Gunther Steiner finds himself at a crossroads, also grappling with the rider market. With the introduction of the new 850cc engines, no manufacturer has solid certainties—only ambitious projects, determination, and a track record that serves as a guarantee for the future.

The satellite team market

At the height of KTM’s crisis, Tech3 initiated talks with Honda to find an alternative in case the Austrian project failed. Fortunately, the Mattighofen brand managed to get back on track financially, thanks in part to the new shareholder Bajaj. However, HRC wants to level the playing field with Ducati and have two customer teams. Pramac and Yamaha will continue together, as will Trackhouse with Aprilia and Gresini-VR46 with Ducati. Therefore, the Japanese giant’s only hopes lie with Tech3, with the risk that KTM could be left isolated without a satellite team. A scenario the transalpine brand is determined to avoid at all costs.

Pit Beirer confirmed his intentions to Speedweek.com: "We are currently continuing talks with Gunther Steiner and we definitely want to keep the team on KTM." The return of Kurt Trieb, an experienced engine developer, could be a point in KTM’s favor. But Honda can boast financial solidity that allows it to put a much more enticing offer on the table. Now the ball is in Tech3’s court, and a decision will have to be made in a very tight timeframe. The coming weeks will be intense, as both Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales will leave the garage at the end of this MotoGP season.