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Gajser pays tribute to Valentino Rossi: special Yamaha livery for the "home" MXGP in Trentino

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 17 April 2026 at 13:29
Gajser_Rossi_MXGP_Trentino_2026
Tim Gajser pays tribute to Valentino Rossi with a special livery on his Yamaha MX for an “almost home” GP.
A homage from a multiple world champion to another, albeit from two different worlds. Tim Gajser will line up at the Trentino GP with his YZ450FM echoing the colors of “The Doctor,” namely Valentino Rossi, one of the most successful riders with Yamaha—now also the new home this year for the Slovenian MXGP rider. A custom graphic and dedicated Alpinestars gear, paying tribute both to the champion from Tavullia and to the winning history of the three-tuning-forks brand.

Tribute between champions for a “home” GP

A special livery that is much more than just aesthetics, and a nod to a shared story of transition and triumphs at the highest levels within the Yamaha family (at least in the World Championship in the past, given the current deep crisis in MotoGP). It is a tribute chosen by the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider specifically for the event at the Ciclamino in Pietramurata, which Gajser considers a sort of home Grand Prix, since Arco di Trento is just across the border from Slovenia. Highly anticipated, in addition to the Italian riders’ home fans, are also thousands of Slovenian supporters for “Tiga243.”
Tim Gajser’s Yamaha MX with special Valentino Rossi tribute livery
“The livery is fantastic, both on the bike and for the gear. I’ve always wanted to do a collaboration for a special occasion, and Arco is a special race. It’s the closest GP to Slovenia, so for me it’s like a home GP and there are always lots of Slovenian fans,” emphasized Tim Gajser. “Obviously, when you think of something special in the racing world, and in Italy, you think of Valentino Rossi, and we have a similar story. We both won titles before moving to Yamaha, then Valentino kept winning many races with Yamaha and I hope to do the same. He’s also one of the biggest names in motorsport, so I think it’s special, and it’s a great story for Yamaha too.”

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Tim Gajser

byDiana Tamantini

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