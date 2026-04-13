The Kay De Wolf Show: another youngster is rocketing through the ranks in MXGP

A first MXGP podium that means a lot: Kay De Wolf is fast-tracking his rise, one to watch for this 2026 Motocross World Championship!

Kay De Wolf as well. First MXGP podium for the Nestaan Husqvarna rider in the sand of the Tom Vialle made the biggest impression, but it’s time to start paying close attention toas well. First MXGP podium for the Nestaan Husqvarna rider in the sand of the Sardinia GP ! The Dutchman may have started his season late, with his jump to the premier class only at the second event of the year (he skipped the Argentina GP due to injury), but he truly seems to have caught up to the class frontrunners in no time. Three MXGP rounds on the books compared to four for most of the top-class riders, and here he is on the third step of the podium. In a few days it’s Pietramurata in Trentino, another chance to continue his stunning progression before a one-month break.

Dance among the dunes

The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team celebrated its first MXGP podium on one of the most demanding circuits of the Motocross season, thanks to the on-fire Kay De Wolf. It wasn’t an easy appointment: 1750 meters above sea level, a deep sandy surface, gusts of wind, and constantly changing lines certainly made for extremely difficult riding conditions, a true “dance among the dunes.” But De Wolf keeps impressing in every condition in his MXGP rookie year: seventh in qualifying, he then put in an excellent first moto, narrowly missing the podium. The masterpiece, however, came in the second and final race of the Sardinian weekend: De Wolf was involved in a start crash that dropped him to 24th, but he launched a fantastic comeback that took him into the top 10 within a few laps, then into the top 6... An incredible pace that ultimately allowed him to take the checkered flag in third place. With 4-3 finishes, here’s the first podium of his fresh MXGP career, along with a climb up to 9th in the standings.

First MXGP podium

“This result means a lot to us,” emphasized Kay De Wolf at the end of the fourth MXGP event of 2026. “Sardinia is one of the toughest tracks we race on and the start in the second moto was really hard. I think I was almost last, but in the sand you can always find different lines, and I kept believing I could come back. Every lap I was passing riders and finding more and more rhythm. When I got to third, I gave everything to bring it home. Taking my first MXGP podium like this, in these conditions, is truly special. I’ve always loved riding in the sand and this result is a big step forward for me in this class.”