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Red-hot MXGP of Sardinia: Coenen unstoppable, Forato saves Italian pride

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Monday, 13 April 2026 at 08:53
Coenen_Lucas_MXGP_Sardegna_2026
Lucas Coenen, king of Sardinia with a double MXGP race triumph. Report and full standings from the GP in Riola Sardo.
Victory in Race 1, repeated in Race 2. Lucas Coenen wanted to keep the MXGP lead and he did it in the best possible way, with undisputed dominance on Sunday at the GP of Sardinia. This despite a crash in Race 2 that didn’t change the result at all, given that the KTM standard-bearer had a large gap over Herlings, De Wolf (on his first premier-class podium), Febvre and all the other chasers. Alberto Forato was the best Italian at the GP of Sardinia with 6th overall. Here’s how it went and the final standings.

MXGP Race 1

As noted, the real rocket is Lucas Coenen, the points leader of the class. The first race wasn’t a runaway, though, but a mini-comeback: holeshot for Vialle over surprise package Oliver, but after a few laps the poleman Jeffrey Herlings takes the lead, while Coenen climbs from 6th, lap after lap with truly blistering pace. At one point he’s a full 6 seconds faster than Herlings! Marching forward, he moves into the key positions and finally takes command, flying away to take the win with nearly 20 seconds over the Honda rider and 46 over reigning champion Romain Febvre! Looking at the Italians, rookie Andrea Adamo brings home a good 6th place, Alberto Forato is 8th, while for Ducati we have Calvin Vlaanderen 15th.
MXGP Race 1 action image

MXGP Race 2

Febvre, Vialle, Coenen, Oliver, Forato, Herlings, with Bonacorsi also in the top 10 on his return, while Adamo doesn’t get a good start. That’s the provisional order right after the gate drop, but early attacks bring quick changes in position. Above all, the unleashed Coenen soon hits the front, followed by reigning champion Febvre and poleman Herlings, while unfortunately our Italian flag-bearers lose several spots. Bad luck for Gajser, who crashed on lap four to cap a tough second race at Riola Sardo, as did Adamo who slipped later. The real twist, however, is Coenen’s crash on lap 12! Only up to a point, since he remounts still in the lead and cruises unchallenged to victory! Jeffrey Herlings finishes 2nd, and further back we highlight the first moto podium for rookie Kay De Wolf, who gets the better of champion Febvre. Best Italian of the moto is Alberto Forato, who will also be the top Italian of the GP in this first tricolor round of the 2026 Motocross World Championship.
MXGP Race 2 highlights image

GP standings

GP overall standings chart

Championship standings

Championship overall standings chart

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Lucas Coenen

byDiana Tamantini

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