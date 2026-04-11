Herlings on fire in MXGP, Sacha Coenen 4 out of 4: where to watch the Sardinia GP races

Jeffrey Herlings and Sacha Coenen dominate Saturday qualifying in Riola Sardo. Here’s how it went and tomorrow’s race schedule.

A unleashed Jeffrey Herlings in MXGP takes a second consecutive pole, while in MX2 Sacha Coenen confirms himself the undisputed king of qualifying with four wins out of four. That’s the verdict from Saturday at the Crossodromo Le Dune in Riola Sardo, where the qualifying races have just wrapped up. Tomorrow it’s time for the two races per class—will the two polemen confirm their form or will we see some surprises? The entire weekend is streamed live in full on mxgp-tv.com, the championship’s official subscription channel). Additionally, all races are live on Eurosport 2 and live streaming of MXGP races only on Rai Play, with delayed TV coverage on Rai Sport for Race 2 only. Here’s the day’s recap and the schedule.

MX2

Coenen, Everts, reigning champion Laengenfelder, the Reisulis twins, the Triumph boys: they occupy the top seven spots in the standings, the protagonists of the opening three rounds of the 2026 World Championship, determined to reconfirm themselves in the Sardinian qualifying race, the first chance to earn points this weekend. But Sacha Coenen leaves no room for reply, quickly breaking away and confirming himself as the king of pole positions with his fourth win in four qualifying races this 2026.

Behind him the battle is tighter, with Valin joining the names already mentioned. Farres will then drop off the pace, but the twist is a crash for Karlis Reisulis, out of the lead fight with 9 laps to go. At the flag, second is Simon Laengenfelder, third the rookie Janis Reisulis. The Italians are further back—though there’s a noteworthy point: despite Beddini Racing’s previous announcement, Zanchi on his return is still in this class... The Ducati rider and Lata (Honda) nonetheless secure a double Italian top 10 this Saturday in Riola Sardo.

MXGP

A superb launch off the line from reigning champion Febvre ahead of Herlings, Vialle, Adamo and the rest, while points leader Coenen almost plummets to the back... Up front, after a few laps Herlings makes his move and takes the lead: the Kawasaki rival won’t let go, but it’s not enough to counter the fired-up Honda rider, who manages to pull away lap after lap. From third place down it’s a fierce fight, also thanks to some noteworthy charges through the field: Vialle was holding third comfortably until Gajser reappeared—and even more so Coenen, author of a stunning comeback from the tail end to battling for P3 in this qualifying race. He doesn’t quite get it, but finishes a strong 5th, behind the Yamaha Slovenian and the Honda super rookie. For the Italians, Andrea Adamo’s excellent start doesn’t allow him to hold his initial position, but he ends up 6th, with Alberto Forato two spots further back. Noted as well is Andrea Bonacorsi’s return for the first time since the Argentina crash: he finishes as the top Ducati, albeit in 17th.

Sardegna GP schedule

Sunday, April 12

13:15 MX2 Race 1 (live on Eurosport 2)

14:15 MXGP Race 1 (live on Eurosport 2 and Rai Play)

16:10 MX2 Race 2 (live on Eurosport 2)

17:10 MXGP Race 2 (live on Eurosport and Rai Play)

Rai Sport replays - Monday, April 13

00:15 MX2 Race 2

01:15 MXGP Race 2