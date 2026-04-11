MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

First Look at Fantic: special livery for the first Italian round of MXGP 2026

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 11 April 2026 at 21:53
fantic-forato-mxgp-sardegna
A “special outfit” for Fantic for the first Italian round of the 2026 MXGP World Championship, taking place in Sardinia.
For the first Italian round of the 2026 MXGP World Championship, a special livery is a must. Fantic has updated the liveries of Alberto Forato’s and Brent Van doninck’s XXF 450s, drawing on a new color scheme for one of its most iconic models, the Caballero. Specifically, the Scrambler Sunset White, one of the color options introduced for 2026. Everything is ready to kick off the GP of Sardinia, already underway at the “Le Dune” motocross track, but in a few hours it’s time for the most important moment of Saturday, the qualifying race (full schedule).

Special livery

In this new year, the range has essentially been confirmed, but there’s a breath of fresh air with a few novelties: for the Caballero 500 and 700 Scrambler models there’s also this distinctive white livery with a Californian surf vibe, inspired by the freedom and lightness of open-air riding, aptly named Sunset White. It’s one of two new colorways alongside Legend Red for the Caballero Rally, paying tribute to the legendary Fantic models that shaped the history of Italian off-road. Two updates unveiled last year at the Motor Bike Expo, which also highlighted the new 460 cc Minarelli engine. The renewed charm of classic scrambler aesthetics, without sacrificing modern performance and technology.

Ready for the home event

Italy is a nation that has hosted countless Motocross events throughout history, across multiple circuits, from as far back as 1957 in Imola up to this weekend in Riola Sardo for the 4th round of the 2026 MXGP season. Clearly, all the Italian representatives—be they brands, teams, or riders—are even more charged up and determined to shine in front of their home crowd. No less so is the all-Venetian duo of Alberto Forato and Fantic Racing, who have shown steady growth in the first three events of this championship. A special moment with a festive livery and plenty of grit—now it’s time for the track to do the talking.

Read also

Herlings on fire in MXGP, Sacha Coenen 4 out of 4: where to watch the Sardinia GP racesHerlings on fire in MXGP, Sacha Coenen 4 out of 4: where to watch the Sardinia GP races
Kiara Fontanesi to lead "Track Walk": FMI launches a project to grow Italy's female motocross ridersKiara Fontanesi to lead "Track Walk": FMI launches a project to grow Italy's female motocross riders
Fantic

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

herlings_motocross_honda_shotbybavo
Motocross

Herlings on fire in MXGP, Sacha Coenen 4 out of 4: where to watch the Sardinia GP races

11 April 2026
fontanesi-motocross-fmi-progetto
Motocross

Kiara Fontanesi to lead "Track Walk": FMI launches a project to grow Italy's female motocross riders

09 April 2026
mxgp-sardegna
Motocross

MXGP Sardinia: action guaranteed—are the Italians ready to ignite Riola Sardo? Main contenders and schedule

08 April 2026

More news

herlings_motocross_honda_shotbybavo

Herlings on fire in MXGP, Sacha Coenen 4 out of 4: where to watch the Sardinia GP races

Motocross
Scott Redding BSB Superbike

Scott Redding criticizes MotoGP: "They’re all Italians and Spaniards." Alex Rins ends up in the crosshairs

MotoGP
Denis Sacchetti Lorenzo Baldassarri Team Go Eleven Superbike SBK

The Go Eleven-Baldassarri revival and SBK's problems: the interview with Denis Sacchetti

Superbike
Alex Marquez

Ducati crisis, Alex Marquez: "We’re not as strong as last year"

MotoGP
Endurance FIM EWC

China in Motorcycle Endurance: a curious story at the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans

Road Racing

Popular articles

Claudio Domenicali e Davide Tardozzi

Marc Marquez: short-term extension or retirement? Ducati already has two replacements

MotoGP
aprilia-motogp

Aprilia patents the “leg wings”: from MotoGP innovation to the road

MotoGP
motogp-ducati-spy

Tech Watch: Ducati chases Aprilia's aerodynamics – a sign of the times?

MotoGP
Alex Marquez

Ducati crisis, Alex Marquez: "We’re not as strong as last year"

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Shocking photos from Alcañiz: Marc Marquez hides his arm injury

MotoGP

Loading