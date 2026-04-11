First Look at Fantic: special livery for the first Italian round of MXGP 2026

A “special outfit” for Fantic for the first Italian round of the 2026 MXGP World Championship, taking place in Sardinia.

Fantic has updated the liveries of Alberto Forato’s and Brent Van doninck’s XXF 450s, drawing on a new color scheme for one of its most iconic models, the Caballero. Specifically, the Scrambler Sunset White, one of the color options introduced for 2026. Everything is ready to kick off the GP of Sardinia, already underway at the “Le Dune” motocross track, but in a few hours it’s time for the most important moment of Saturday, the qualifying race ( For the first Italian round of the 2026 MXGP World Championship, a special livery is a must.has updated the liveries of Alberto Forato’s and Brent Van doninck’s XXF 450s, drawing on a new color scheme for one of its most iconic models, the Caballero. Specifically, the, one of the color options introduced for 2026. Everything is ready to kick off the GP of Sardinia, already underway at the “Le Dune” motocross track, but in a few hours it’s time for the most important moment of Saturday, the qualifying race ( full schedule ).

Special livery

In this new year, the range has essentially been confirmed, but there’s a breath of fresh air with a few novelties: for the Caballero 500 and 700 Scrambler models there’s also this distinctive white livery with a Californian surf vibe, inspired by the freedom and lightness of open-air riding, aptly named Sunset White. It’s one of two new colorways alongside Legend Red for the Caballero Rally, paying tribute to the legendary Fantic models that shaped the history of Italian off-road. Two updates unveiled last year at the Motor Bike Expo, which also highlighted the new 460 cc Minarelli engine. The renewed charm of classic scrambler aesthetics, without sacrificing modern performance and technology.

Ready for the home event

Italy is a nation that has hosted countless Motocross events throughout history, across multiple circuits, from as far back as 1957 in Imola up to this weekend in Riola Sardo for the 4th round of the 2026 MXGP season. Clearly, all the Italian representatives—be they brands, teams, or riders—are even more charged up and determined to shine in front of their home crowd. No less so is the all-Venetian duo of Alberto Forato and Fantic Racing, who have shown steady growth in the first three events of this championship. A special moment with a festive livery and plenty of grit—now it’s time for the track to do the talking.