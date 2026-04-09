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Kiara Fontanesi to lead "Track Walk": FMI launches a project to grow Italy's female motocross riders

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Thursday, 09 April 2026 at 08:56
fontanesi-motocross-fmi-progetto
Kiara Fontanesi on the front line with the FMI for the new “Track Walk” initiative, dedicated to the women racers of the national championship. Here’s what it’s about.
Greater focus on technical development, leveraging the vast experience of Kiara Fontanesi. A new and interesting initiative is born, “Track Walk”, aimed at motocross riders thanks to the collaboration between the multiple world champion, the Women’s Commission, and the Technical Department of the Italian Motorcycling Federation.
The initiative will be officially presented on April 10 at the Città di Castello Motocross Track, where the first round of the 2026 Italian Motocross Pro – Women’s Prestige Championship will take place over the weekend. Also in attendance will be FMI Technicians Cristiano Doimi and Davide Degli Esposti, and Antonella Martometti, Coordinator of the FMI Women’s Commission, along with all the riders registered for the championship, the protagonists of this new project.

What it’s about

The new initiative dedicated to Italy’s women motocross riders aims to give everyone the opportunity to get to know and study the track they’ll face in the race strategically. The first edition of this new “Track Walk” will in fact take place on Saturday, April 11 at 8:30 a.m., meeting at the starting gate, to best prepare for the first event of the new season. The stated goal is singular: all riders will receive important support to foster their technical growth, offering concrete tools to tackle the competitions ahead in the best possible way. A key point is precisely the chance to share the experience of a champion like Kiara Fontanesi, six-time WMX world champion and four-time Italian champion, at the forefront of this new project.
The activity will then be repeated at all the rounds of the women’s national championship and will directly involve the riders who take advantage of this “special lesson,” preparatory to the race, as a valuable training moment to delve into the track’s technical aspects and improve their race approach. The project will be coordinated by technical managers Cristiano Doimi and Davide Degli Esposti, key figures for the initiative’s development.

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