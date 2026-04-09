Ducati anxious: Marc Marquez is taking his time—goodbye to MotoGP?

Despite an uncertain start to the MotoGP season, Marc Marquez is the favorite to win the upcoming Grand Prix in Jerez (April 27–28). The Ducati champion is losing ground to Marco Bezzecchi’s Aprilia, partly due to the #93 rider’s precarious form, as he uses this break in the championship to regain peak physical condition. Meanwhile, doubts are emerging about his next contract with the Borgo Panigale factory.

The champion’s training

The nine-time world champion took a few days off after the Texas weekend, then got back to work ahead of the MotoGP World Championship resumption. Marquez went to MotorLand to ride the Ducati Panigale V2, completing a day of testing on the kart circuit at the Alcañiz complex. It was an important session to work on weight distribution and continue monitoring his still-less-than-optimal right arm.

Although Marc is the first to admit he’s not yet at 100% physically, some maintain his situation is “much more serious than it seems,” as analyzed by Andrea Dovizioso. The 36-point gap to Marco Bezzecchi in the standings has become a trivial detail for Marquez. His sole ambition is to bounce back from the two retirements suffered so far (in Thailand and in the Austin sprint race) and return to the MotoGP podium in Sunday races.

“Today we trained on the MotorLand karting circuit and, as always, it did not disappoint. The track was perfect and we had fun riding the Panigale V2. We are preparing for the Jerez race,” declared the multiple-time Ducati champion on social media.

Marquez’s future

The uphill start to the season, Marc Marquez’s physical condition, and the silence on the rider market are sparking some rumors in the MotoGP paddock. Although only three Grands Prix have been held, the rider standings and constructor standings are clear and beginning to raise concern within Ducati’s ranks. Aprilia is firmly in command with “Bez” (+36 points over Marc), while the Noale brand is +32 over Borgo Panigale.

Ducati is already reorganizing for 2027, with Pedro Acosta set to take Pecco Bagnaia’s seat. Everything remains shrouded in mystery for Marc Marquez, whose extension should have happened some time ago. The real sticking point is the length of the contract, with the Cervera rider reportedly considering just a one-year extension. This would leave the Emilia-based manufacturer without the chance to secure a top rider for 2028, since everyone else is signing for two years (or more).

The worst-case scenario cannot be ruled out either: Marc Marquez retiring at the end of this MotoGP season. If his health does not improve over the next races and if the consequences of his injury continue to hinder him for a long time, the choice would be inevitable. In that case, Ducati would face the problem of finding a worthy replacement as early as next year. But the “big names” have already secured their futures. Pecco Bagnaia has shaken hands with Aprilia, Jorge Martin with Yamaha, Alex Marquez with KTM, and Fabio Quartararo with Honda. A situation that is certainly not easy for either Ducati or Marc.