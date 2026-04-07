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Pecco Bagnaia under media siege: 'We're bordering on madness

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Tuesday, 07 April 2026 at 11:00
Pecco Bagnaia
For Pecco Bagnaia, it’s not a great period from a professional standpoint. After winning two MotoGP titles in 2022 and 2023, the Piedmontese rider entered a downturn in 2025 (finishing fifth overall), which is continuing this year as well. In the first three GPs he managed only one podium in the Texas Sprint, struggled to stay in the top 10, and has collected just 25 points in the riders’ standings.

Tough years for Pecco

The feeling with the Ducati GP26 is still a pipe dream, the tires wear out after just a few laps, and braking issues persist. Pecco Bagnaia still hasn’t found the right setup with the new Desmosedici, in what will be his final MotoGP season in red. He has already signed a four-year deal with Aprilia, although the official announcement is still pending. After eight seasons serving Borgo Panigale, he needs new motivation and a project where he can be an integral part. Instead, Marc Marquez’s arrival in the factory box has somewhat overshadowed the VR46 Academy pupil, also due to the results on track.

The relationship with the press

Things are getting very tense with the media as well, as he has become the target of criticism. In an interview on the podcast ‘The BSMT,’ Bagnaia says that some information published about him does not reflect reality. "In my opinion, unfortunately the media have lately been bordering on madness. It’s a constant hunt for scandals and controversy. Whatever you say, they’ll twist it as they please."
The rider explained that his initial intention was to be "extremely transparent," but he had to change strategy. "The times I was transparent, I became prey for journalists and I made a mistake. There were times when perhaps I was wrong to rush too much into post-race interviews," explained the two-time MotoGP champion.
During race weekends, athletes have to deal with the press room. "There are 10, 12 TV channels, you go to the media area and there are 15 journalists, all asking you the same question. In the first answer you’re more diplomatic, in the second a bit less, and in the end you end up saying everything." In particular, Pecco Bagnaia refers to the mistake he made after the 2025 Austrian GP, when he stated that he was "losing patience" with his team.

The future is with Aprilia

Bagnaia believes last year’s problems were mainly mechanical, while Ducati concluded that their rider had lost confidence. This divergence in analysis fueled tension between the two parties. Even before the start of this MotoGP World Championship, Borgo Panigale chose to bet on Pedro Acosta for the next two years. Meanwhile, Pecco has already reached an agreement with Aprilia, for a “love story” that is nearing its final chapters... pending official announcements.

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Pecco Bagnaia

byLuigi Ciamburro

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