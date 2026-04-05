MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

“Superbike wasn’t enough for me anymore”: Toprak Razgatlioglu and the gamble in a much tougher MotoGP

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 05 April 2026 at 17:43
toprak-razgatlioglu-motogp-austin
Toprak Razgatlioglu from Superbike to MotoGP: the desire to relaunch himself collides with a very complex reality.
After his Superbike titles, the category had become too tight for him and he needed a new challenge, and that is called MotoGP. This was admitted by Toprak Razgatlioglu himself, who is taking on an extremely difficult commitment that could turn out to be a great success or a catastrophe. What’s certain, we’re sorry to say, is that the Pramac Racing rookie has chosen to make the leap with the worst bike in today’s premier class, a Yamaha M1 already riddled with problems, made even more complex by the decision to switch to the revolutionary V4. We’ve seen some interesting flashes already, but it seems difficult to stand out in the current situation...

Toprak Revolution

"In recent years I’ve won titles and races, but I needed another challenge. Sometimes Superbike wasn’t enough for me anymore." With these words, Toprak Razgatlioglu admits his choice to change goals and horizons, taking a historic and very difficult step into a world—MotoGP—vastly different from the production-derived series he’s long been used to. It also requires an inevitable change of mindset, since he was particularly accustomed to being at the front... But always with a clear objective. "I want to be close to the other Yamahas in the race," he told TNT Sports.
There have already been a few surprise sparks, such as the stunning top 3 in the Brazil GP Practice, and race paces similar to or even better than his brand-mates. The single point scored in the last United States GP is a small satisfaction, although there’s clearly a lot of work to do, and Yamaha’s current situation is frustrating everyone: not just Quartararo—complaints are now also coming from Rins and Miller. For now, the multi-time Superbike champion is doing his part, focusing solely on the steps needed to adapt more and more to a MotoGP bike. But for how long?

Read also

The RS-GP upends Ducati’s dominance: the reasons behind Aprilia’s surgeThe RS-GP upends Ducati’s dominance: the reasons behind Aprilia’s surge
Alex Marquez in crisis with Ducati: from the 2025 'treble' to the 2026 collapseAlex Marquez in crisis with Ducati: from the 2025 'treble' to the 2026 collapse
Toprak Razgatlioglu

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Marco Bezzecchi
MotoGP

The RS-GP upends Ducati’s dominance: the reasons behind Aprilia’s surge

05 April 2026
Alex Marquez
MotoGP

Alex Marquez in crisis with Ducati: from the 2025 'treble' to the 2026 collapse

05 April 2026
romagnoli-itis-motogp
MotoGP

MotoGP, technology and dreams: Romagnoli returns to "his" ITIS in Urbino and captivates 300 students

04 April 2026

More news

Agostini-Imatra 1974

Trains and Motorcycles: how many incredible stories

Stories
Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike WorldSBK

Superbike, Danilo Petrucci explains: "Here are my problems with the BMW M 1000 RR

Superbike
ducati-porte-aperte-made-in-italy

Ducati opens its factory and museum for free on April 19: a journey through 100 years of Italian excellence

Dreams
Vialle_MXGP_Honda_shotbybavo_1

Explosive Tom Vialle: Honda’s MXGP super rookie ignites the 2026 World Championship

Motocross
Marco Bezzecchi

The RS-GP upends Ducati’s dominance: the reasons behind Aprilia’s surge

MotoGP

Popular articles

Alex Marquez

Alex Marquez in crisis with Ducati: from the 2025 'treble' to the 2026 collapse

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Márquez’s physical problems: what the race times say

MotoGP
Jorge Martin e Marc Marquez

Aprilia warns Ducati: "No advantage for Marc Marquez"

MotoGP
Nadia Padovani

Storm in the Gresini garage: a revolution set for 2027

MotoGP
moto3-podio-brasile

Meteoric Rise: Marco Morelli and Veda Pratama, the Moto3 Super Rookies to Watch

Road Racing

Loading