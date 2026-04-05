The RS-GP upends Ducati’s dominance: the reasons behind Aprilia’s surge

In the MotoGP paddock, there’s a breeze of change, not only because of the new regulations that will take effect next year or the market rumors reshaping the grid. Ducati’s dominance is no longer as solid as in recent seasons, and Aprilia seems to have taken the reins of the premier class.

The importance of winning in Austin

The hierarchy established by Ducati in MotoGP seemed limitless, at least under the current regulations that placed great emphasis on aerodynamic innovations. Gigi Dall’Igna’s creations appeared untouchable, at least until Marc Marquez’s injury at Mandalika and Marco Bezzecchi’s surge at the end of the 2025 season. With the new year underway, the Romagna rider from the VR46 Academy reaffirmed he’s in top form with a “treble” in the first three Grands Prix. The latest came in Austin, a circuit historically dominated by Marquez, who went no further than fifth place, partly due to a physical condition that’s still not at its best.

I think it’s clear that, so far, the best bike is the Aprilia,” the CEO told Sky Sport MotoGP. “And that’s good news! It’s evident the bike is going very well this year. I don’t want to sound arrogant, but I’m not too surprised, given the data already indicated the bike’s competitiveness.” The Noale manufacturer has shattered Borgo Panigale’s technical certainties, fielding a highly competitive RS-GP, especially from an aerodynamic standpoint, even securing two 1-2 finishes in the last two rounds of the championship. Faced with this new reality, Massimo Rivola’s caution has faded a bit; there’s a desire for redemption and pride in the work done in recent years, particularly over the last winter break. “,” the CEO told Sky Sport MotoGP. “.”

The new Aprilia era?

There had been talk for months about a possible Aprilia overtake, but until last summer it seemed a distant possibility. Now it’s almost a certainty; the European circuits are awaited to confirm this new “status” for the Veneto brand. Rivola doesn’t hesitate: “Aprilia is the reference bike,” though he remains grounded. It’s more a matter of superstition, with the awareness that they can’t rest on their laurels and must continue developing the prototype. “Maybe we’re not used to hearing it, but the numbers confirm it today. From here, whether we’re the favorites or not… the reality is that we’re ahead now, and that’s enough.”

Winning in Texas has certainly given Aprilia’s crew further motivation. Triumphing on Marc Marquez’s turf was anything but a given, as team manager Paolo Bonora told ‘AS’. COTA is a peculiar track—very agile in the first part, fast in the second. So the Bezzecchi-Martin 1-2 “is a good confirmation.” So has Noale’s new era begun? “It’s still too early to say. We still need to confirm many things. Undoubtedly, the start of the championship is giving Aprilia a strong image... Better than we expected, which makes us very happy, and we hope to confirm it in the European races as well.”

Ducati, Aprilia, and the Michelin tires

At the moment, the Desmosedici GP26 has a major fundamental flaw: premature tire wear. This is where the Aprilia RS-GP is making the difference, being able to push until the final lap, thanks also to better corner speed. In the Ducati garage, they’re grappling with rear-end management; some suggested the disadvantage was due to the stiffer carcass brought by Michelin. But after the race in Texas, that theory no longer holds.

Michelin’s MotoGP manager, Piero Taramasso, flatly denies it. “We’ve been offering the stiffer carcass for several seasons... At the moment, Aprilia truly has something extra in terms of the bike.” When performance is consistent across different conditions and scenarios, it’s no longer a coincidence or just setup; it’s clear there’s a better technical base. And so far, the bike-rider pairing is delivering moments of glory for the Noale squad.