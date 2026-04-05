Alex Marquez in crisis with Ducati: from the 2025 'treble' to the 2026 collapse

Alex Marquez admits he is "having quite a lot of difficulties" on the 2026 Ducati MotoGP bike, having started the season in a way that is the complete opposite of a year ago. After the 2025 United States Grand Prix he was even leading the Championship, one point ahead of his brother Marc Marquez . With the factory Desmosedici GP26, problems have begun for the Gresini rider.

Uphill start for Alex

The MotoGP runner-up is encountering issues with the factory Red. In the first three Grands Prix of 2025 he scored three podiums in the races and three in the Sprints. In this start to the season he has gone no better than sixth in the Sunday race at Goiania and fourth in the Sprint in Texas. With a haul of just 28 points (double zero in Thailand) he is eighth in the general standings (59 points fewer than at the same time last season) and hopes of seeing him back at the top are very slim. "We are going through a difficult period," admitted Alex Marquez after the Austin round. "We’re a bit [further behind] than our rivals, especially me, as I have a particular riding style."

The rumor mill has the younger of the Cervera brothers heading to KTM for 2027. Despite the buzz, the Gresini rider wants to end his time with Nadia Padovani’s team and Ducati on a high. That is, if the Desmosedici allows it, by finding that magical feeling that defined last season. "This year I’m struggling quite a lot. We’re trying to take steps forward. I’m motivated to progress and be more competitive, but we still lack a few things."

Trust in Ducati

A clear warning for the engineers at Borgo Panigale, called to go the extra mile after Aprilia’s blistering start, which seems to have taken control of the MotoGP World Championship. Despite the alarming numbers (he is 53 points behind leader Marco Bezzecchi), Alex Marquez remains calm. In his words there’s no trace of frustration, but rather a determined and diligent attitude. He knows the season is long and that he has time to turn things around. "Ducati is the first to want to see its bikes win. Gigi has that mentality; Ducati has never stopped supporting us, they’re always there."

The European tracks

The MotoGP season will resume at Jerez at the end of April, with an extended break due to the postponement of the Qatar race because of the war in the Middle East. According to the Gresini rider, the roughly one-month pause could be an advantage for him and the other Ducati riders. The European circuits could shuffle the deck on track, or confirm what we’ve seen so far. Alex needs to solve certain issues, both technical and personal, before returning to the top.

Starting with tire management and qualifying performance, where securing the front rows is crucial for a strong final result. "The European tracks are very different, but we’re 50 points down. This bike requires a different riding style. Personally, I’m struggling a bit more than the others. That’s why I have to keep working hard and be tenacious, because there are still 19 races to go."