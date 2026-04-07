Herlings puts on a show in the UK and the Netherlands, Forato on the podium: course set for the Sardinia and Trentino MXGPs

Double triumphant “warm-up”: Jeffrey Herlings wins in both England and the Netherlands, just before the MXGP double round in Italy.

Jeffrey Herlings majestic both in the United Kingdom and at home. Before the back-to-back Italian world rounds (Riola Sardo and Pietramurata over the next two weekends), there was a chance to “keep the engines warm” both at Preston Docks and at the opening round of the Dutch Masters in Heerde, with several Motocross World Championship protagonists on track. The Honda ace, however, swept the competition at both events, and there was an Italian note as well: in the Netherlands, Alberto Forato took an excellent podium, showing steady growth with Fantic. It was also an important outing for Andrea Bonacorsi, who put himself to the test before returning in Sardinia, given the latest world withdrawals for the Ducati rider due to the consequences of the crash in Argentina.

The weekend in the United Kingdom

The former KTM star and new Honda ace is preparing thoroughly for the next two events before a brief break in the World Championship calendar. Jeffrey Herlings stamped his authority on the second round of the 2026 British Championship, held last weekend, clinching victory in both motos at Preston Docks. Two very different races: in the first, he had to produce a fine comeback, also fending off persistent attacks from a rampant Conrad Mewse before prevailing. In Race 2 it was a solo flight, with Herlings taking the lead early and checking out: a show of supremacy that sealed the overall win. Second place again for Mewse, a solid performance from Ben Watson (Dirt Store Triumph), 4th in the first moto and on the podium in the final race.

King at home