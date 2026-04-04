Confidence and pace in MXGP: Alberto Forato and Fantic on the rise, now charging into the home GPs

Steady progress for Alberto Forato and Fantic : 7th place in Switzerland is a major boost, and the Italian doubleheader is up next.

The steps forward continue. The fierce Veneto MXGP duo of Alberto Forato and Fantic Factory Racing showed further significant progress at the Swiss GP. After the first top 10 of the season in Spain, he secured 7th overall in the muddy challenge at Frauenfeld, best Italian on Swiss soil. It confirms the strong form seen since time practice and then in the races, as well as an ever-improving feeling between the rider from Cavaso del Tomba and the XXF 450. An important injection of confidence ahead of the next two rounds, where there’s strong determination to perform well: both are in Italy, first in Sardinia and then in Trentino.

"The speed is increasing"

First the fifth-fastest time in time practice, then ninth in the qualifying race. Alberto Forato made his mark right away in Switzerland, despite very, very tough conditions: rain and low temperatures made the Frauenfeld track heavy and treacherous. But the Veneto rider and his XXF#303 were not intimidated: in Race 1 he clinched a solid 6th place, his best race finish of the season so far, while in Race 2 he took the checkered flag in 9th. A double top 10 that added up to 7th overall for the GP, another important step forward. Let’s remember that Forato, although now in good physical shape, is coming off a couple of difficult injury-hit years. Together with Fantic, he’s rebuilding his confidence and the results are already encouraging: only 18th in Argentina due to a series of unfortunate incidents, which fueled his push to bounce back immediately in the second round in Spain, where he earned his first top 10 of the season.