Storm in the Gresini garage: a revolution set for 2027

The MotoGP championship has wrapped up its third round, and so far the rider market remains quiet. But behind the scenes in the paddock, the plot for the next two years is still being woven, including at the Gresini team, which is going through a period of great uncertainty. Starting in 2027, Nadia Padovani’s squad could undergo a radical shake-up.

New rider line-up

We are interested in Aldeguer; he’s a fantastic rider." Alongside him will be the almost-confirmed Fabio Di Giannantonio, who has delivered a solid first half of the season. Next season Gresini Racing will have to do without Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer, that’s the first fact. The 2025 MotoGP runner-up will move to the KTM factory team, as confirmed by his winter visit to Austria, to the brand’s headquarters. The young Spanish talent, meanwhile, seems destined for VR46, although it has not yet been made official. But certain statements from team director Alessio Salucci leave little to the imagination. "." Alongside him will be the almost-confirmed Fabio Di Giannantonio, who has delivered a solid first half of the season.

So the Faenza-based squad will lose both its riders and will have to rebuild the line-up for next year. At the top of the list of possible successors is Moto2 ace Daniel Holgado, winner of the race in Brazil. He would fit Gresini like a glove, a team that has always focused on launching new talent. Another name circulating on Nadia Padovani’s agenda is Enea Bastianini . The Italian knows the team very well: in 2022 he already had an exceptional season with Gresini, winning four races and finishing third in the world championship.

Nicolo Bulega is also one of the names moving up the list. The Superbike rider is impressing with a flawless season: six wins across the first two race weekends at Phillip Island and Portimao speak for themselves. A move to MotoGP would be the logical next step for the Italian, who this year will also test the 850cc MotoGP prototype in parallel with his WorldSBK commitment.

Rumors about Honda

The Gresini team must address not only the rider situation but also the technical aspect. In recent weeks, rumors have circulated about a possible switch to Honda. With the new 850cc era, operating costs will rise, as all teams will have to use completely new equipment, with satellite teams having material almost identical to that of the factory teams. The increase in leasing fees is putting the team under financial pressure and making alternatives attractive. Honda could lure them with significantly greater resources, but Borgo Panigale is absolutely unwilling to lose its second customer team.

In any case, the 2027 MotoGP season marks the start of a new challenge for Gresini. Without Aldeguer and Marquez, the team must reinvent itself not only in terms of riders, but also strategically. Nadia Padovani and Carlo Merlini are being called upon for another miracle.

A tough start for Alex

Meanwhile, 2026 has not started in the best way for Alex Marquez, coming off an extraordinary past season with three wins and nine podiums in the main races. The feeling with the Ducati GP26 still needs to be consolidated, while the Aprilias have come out of the gates strong. "At the moment, the Aprilias are better because they’re winning, right? Last year our bike was a bit ahead and they couldn’t beat us. This year they’ve taken a step forward and I think we’ve remained a bit stagnant, and that’s where Ducati is working hard to improve. But I trust Ducati; I think there will be a moment in the season when we can take a step forward."

MotoGP’s arrival at Jerez could prove a turning point. So far his best result is sixth place in the Brazilian GP. "It’s always been like this in Ducati’s history. They always need about half a season to fine-tune everything and then they start doing really well, like in 2023 or 2022. Hope is never lost," concluded Alex Marquez. "And that’s why I’m the first not to stop working and to keep giving them feedback to continue improving."